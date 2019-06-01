Jacks: Firing up the grill for burgers

It’s official, Tiffany Wheeler is now Tiffany Duke. She and Justin were married on a dry, hot Saturday afternoon.
Many of you probably remember Justin’s grandfather, Eddie Elder, a former county commission chairman.
It was a beautiful wedding. Congratulations, Tiffany and Justin.
We just celebrated Memorial Day; as a result I’ve seen a lot about the Vietnam War.
I always heard it was a long, drawn-out war but didn’t realize how long it was. It lasted from 1955-1975.
It was the second longest conflict the U.S. was involved in. The U.S. did not enter the war until March 8, 1965. It was a costly war, money- and human-wise.
Most of us know someone who died in Vietnam. I had a classmate from Statham, Billy Joe Hammond, who was killed.
The Vietnam Wall that lists all those who died is amazing to see in Washington, D.C.
—
I bet many of you grilled burgers for Memorial Day. It used to be you made a patty out of ground beef or chuck and put it on the grill.
Now we get more creative and add lots of other things to them to have a great variety of taste. I have some great recipes for them to share this week.
How can you go wrong by adding bacon to ground beef to make a delicious burger?
Bacon Burgers
Ingredients
1 pound of ground beef (85-percent lean)
2 oz. hickory smoked bacon, cut into ½-inch slice
1/2 tsp. each garlic and onion powder
1/2 oz. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper
4 hamburger buns
Desired toppings (tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, lettuce)
Directions
Preheat grill to medium. In large bowl, combine beef, bacon, garlic, onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper until evenly distributed.
Form into 4 patties. Grill burgers 3-5 minutes per side until desired doneness (safe internal temperature of 160 degrees).
Serve immediately on buns with desired toppings. Refrigerate leftovers.
—
If you like a little hot flavor, add a fresh jalapeño pepper and a few other ingredients for a unique taste.
Jalapeño Popper Burger
Ingredients
1 lb. ground beef (85-percent lean)
1 jalapeño, minced
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. each chili powder, cumin and pepper
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1 oz. cream cheese
4 hamburger buns
Desired toppings
Directions
Preheat grill to medium. In large bowl, combine beef, jalapeño, Worcestershire sauce, chili powder, cumin, pepper and salt until evenly distributed.
Divide mixture into 8 patties and lay flat on clean work surface. Using your thumb, make indentations in center of 4 patties. Divide cream cheese equally between indentations.
Repeat for all 4 patties. Press around edges to seal. Grill burgers 3-5 minutes per side until desired doneness (safe internal temperature of 160 degrees).
Serve immediately on buns with desired toppings. Refrigerate leftovers.
—
One of the best bosses I ever had at USDA was from Texas and he loved to cook. He shared his recipes with me and this was his burger recipe.
Juicy Texas Burger
Ingredients
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 small onion, finely shredded
3 Tbsps. cider vinegar
2 Tbsps. sugar
2 tsps. celery seeds
8 cups shredded green cabbage
1 large carrot, finely shredded
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 pounds ground beef chuck
Vegetable oil, for rubbing
3/4 cup barbecue sauce
4 hamburger buns, split
Sliced pickles
Directions
In a large bowl whisk the mayonnaise with the onion, vinegar, sugar and celery seeds. Add the shredded cabbage and carrot, season with salt and pepper and toss well, let stand until slightly softened, about 25 minutes. Preheat grill to medium.
Form the beef into 4 patties; rub with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Brush with ½ cup of the barbecue sauce and grill until glazed, about 1 minute per side.
Grill the buns and brush them with the remaining BBQ sauce. Top with the burger, pickles, and coleslaw and serve.
—
Making stuffed burgers can create some awesome-tasting burgers. Here’s one of my favorites.
Steak and Swiss
Stuffed Burgers
Ingredients
1 1/4 lb. ground beef (at least 80% lean)
Salt and pepper for seasoning
2 Tbsps. horseradish
3 Tbsps. steak sauce
4 ounces Swiss cheese, cubed
Directions
Mix the horseradish and steak sauce into the ground beef before forming your patties. Once you have formed your patties, evenly distribute the Swiss cheese into the indents on half of the patties. Top each with another patty and press the edges together to form a seal. Cook on a hot grill for 6 minutes on each side.
—
There are a lot of things that make a burger awesome but my top priorities are good meat, good seasoning and a good dill pickle, steak sauce, cheddar cheese, burger seasoning, ground chuck.
Steakhouse Butter Burger
Ingredients
2 lbs. (32 oz.) fresh ground chuck
4 oz. salted butter, diced
2 Tbsps. Bent Burger seasoning by Twisted Q
4 slices medium cheddar cheese
4 burger buns
Assorted burger toppings lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles
Steakhouse Burger Sauce
2 Tbsps. mayonnaise
2 Tbsps. steak sauce. I use A1
Directions
Preheat your grill to 275 degrees for two-zone cooking.
That means that half of your grill has direct heat and the other half of the grill no direct heat.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise and steak sauce for the burger sauce.
Stir really well then refrigerate until ready to use.
In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck and the small butter pieces.
Don’t over mix, just gently toss together to evenly distributed the butter.
Form the patties into 8-oz. patties that are just larger than the size of the buns. Season with Bent Burger seasoning.
Gently place the seasoned patties on the indirect side of the grill and close the lid. Cook for 4-5 minutes and then carefully flip the burger.
Repeat until the burgers reach 145 degrees internal temperature.
As you get close to target temp. It’s a great time to place the buns on the direct heat and let them toast up for about 1-2 minutes. Leave the lid of the grill open and transfer the patties to the direct heat of the grill.
This part goes fast, so watch your internal heat. Cook 2-3 minutes, and flip once.
Top with cheddar cheese, cover the grill and all the patties to cook to 165 degrees and the cheese to get all nice and melted.
Place finished burgers on the toasted buns and top with all of your favorite toppings.
Don’t forget the amazing burger sauce; it really adds flavor.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
