While Jackson County scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in the junior varsity portion of Thursday’s spring scrimmage at Winder-Barrow to win 32-21, Bulldoggs coach Ed Dudley was pleased with how his team made a pair of defensive stands in the third quarter to preserve a 21-20 victory in the varsity portion of the contest.
The Panthers cut Winder-Barrow’s lead to 21-20 on a 9-yard run by Tyler Wester with 5:40 left to play in the third quarter, and first-year Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter opted to go for a 2-point conversion and the potential win. But Wester was stuffed at the goal line by the Bulldoggs’ defensive front.
After Winder-Barrow’s ensuing drive stalled and the Bulldoggs punted Jackson County down to its 22, the Panthers moved the ball again, advancing to the Winder 37 with less than half a minute to play. But the Bulldoggs got a sack from Jacob Merrifield and Brian Ford that put the Panthers back in their own territory with 12 seconds left, and following a holding penalty, a long pass was intercepted by Jared Hoch on the final play of the quarter and the varsity portion of the game.
“The defense really came up big for us,” Dudley said after the scrimmage. “I thought the pass defense was a little raggedy, but we’re going to work on that and get better.”
Particularly encouraging for Dudley was the goal-line stand on the 2-point try, a welcome sign for a team that lost three key starters up front to graduation, including all-state defensive end Logan Cash as well as defensive tackles Deondre Millwood and Crishun Barnes. Merrifield, a rising junior defensive end and the lone returning starter from the unit, was a pain in Jackson County’s side throughout the evening as he was a constant presence in the Panthers’ backfield. Rising senior Rosseau O Asu Abang also had an impact from the edge, including a big second-quarter sack.
See more in the May 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Dudley sees positives, room for improvement in Bulldoggs’ spring scrimmage with Jackson Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry