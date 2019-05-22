Winder council approves financing agreement for projects

Wednesday, May 22. 2019
The City of Winder is planning to move forward with a trio of projects through a financing agreement with the Georgia Municipal Association, though a pair of city council members still have reservations about two of the projects.
During a called meeting last Thursday, the council voted in favor of the agreement, in which the municipal association would purchase properties from the city to complete the Jackson Street block redevelopment project, make upgrades to Jug Tavern Park, and construct a records and administrative building by the city’s new public works facility off Miles Patrick Road — all according to the city’s plans and specifications — and then sell the properties back to the city.
The three projects are projected to cost roughly $6 million combined, and the city will borrow up to $3.5 million over the next 10 years at a 2-percent interest rate while paying it back with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) proceeds.
See more in the May 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
