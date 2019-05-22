Barrow Democratic Party gets re-certification from state

The Barrow County Democratic Party has been officially re-certified after infractions late forced the group to reorganize.
In December, the county party’s committee election results were challenged after local and state party leaders said the group didn’t follow its committee election bylaws. A review from the state party determined that In July, the party failed to hold an election for half of its committee posts within 45 days following the statewide primary, and that it did not hold a proper officer election in December.
The state party required the local party to reorganize the committee and hold new elections for county committee members, state committee members and executive officers. Elections were convened March 11 under state party supervision. Chairman Dwight Acey was re-elected to his post; Chalis Montgomery, a former candidate for Congress and one of the people to challenge the legitimacy of the December elections, was elected first vice chair. Hattie Thrasher, a Statham City Council member, was elected second vice chair. Yoshiko Tagami was re-elected secretary, and Johnnie Ellington was re-elected treasurer.
State committee members elected to represent Barrow at state party meetings were Patti Healan and Steve Silberman.
Sarah Todd, vice chair of congressional district chairs and the county party liaison for the Democratic Party of Georgia, re-certified the party May 15.
“We are thrilled to have our credentials for 2019 and are looking forward to actively participating in future elections on behalf of the people of Barrow County,” Acey said in a news release. “Democrats are anticipating vigorous elections in 2020 and we are anxious to get in the fight to help turn Georgia blue again.”
