BOC tables rezoning request to operate special events venue

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is unsure about a rezoning request that would allow for a special events facility to be established and will reconsider the request next week.
The board, at its May 14 meeting, voted 5-2 to table Robert Jackson’s request to rezone 3.25 acres he owns at the corner of Elder and Hardigree roads from Agricultural Residential to C-1 Commercial in order to operate a special events facility for weddings and similar functions.
John Stell, an attorney representing Jackson, said during a public hearing on the request that Jackson planned to restore an old schoolhouse building on the property, which was built around 1900 and later converted to a residence, and use it as a chapel for weddings. A vineyard and gazebo would also be installed at the property.
County staff recommended denial of the request, saying the county’s future land use map and surrounding zoning did not support the request. But the planning commission recommended approval on the condition that a special events facility be the only permitted use and that it be allowed to operate only from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in accordance with the county’s noise ordinance.
The request drew opposition at the public hearing from Elder Road residents Jack and Jane Cobb, who expressed concerns about traffic, noise and security. Jack Cobb said they had spoken with their neighbors who live further south along Elder Road near Wall Road and that all of them were against the idea of a special events facility.
“They have no use for this. They don’t want it,” Cobb said. “…This doesn’t strike me as something suitable for right in the middle of a residential area.”
Stell said the conditions offered and agreed to by Jackson should allay the residents’ concerns. He said they have agreed that the only permitted use would be for a special events facility and that the wedding venue would probably only be used once a week at most.
