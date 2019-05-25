Bridgeman: Grads still need to think, a ‘well-rounded’ education

The fresh crop of signs congratulating graduates has sprouted over our multi-county coverage area. I have seen signs for one kid outside a single-family residence and signs for multiple grads in a single subdivision. I have seen signs all around Jackson and Barrow counties – both of which I traversed last week.
I also started my rounds of graduation ceremonies – taking in Bethlehem Christian Academy’s commencement Saturday before I follow the Commerce grads Friday. Jefferson’s seniors went through the ritual last Friday and Jackson County will hold its ceremonies Thursday and Friday.
Graduation is a time for clichés. Graduation is not the end, but a beginning. That one stuck with me.
But it is a demarcation, a ritual of passing from teen, carefree years to more of an adult life.
More and more education – schooling as my grandfather would have said – is synonymous with career or vocational training, preparing to earn money.
It’s a shame that education no longer seems to be exploring ideas. History, political science, philosophy and literature get scant notice in today’s world.
I’m struck by the emphasis in Jackson County on the planned college and career academy and on Sims Academy in Barrow County. Maybe the new high school in Barrow will be a beacon of thought and “passion” from students. Maybe the Empower facility in Jackson will engage kids in subjects they never considered.
Maybe.
I still regret my lack of effort in senior English at Fulton High School in the winter of 1967-68. I made an F that six weeks because I didn’t turn in assignments. I deserved that grade. I did not try because I was afraid of failing.
I failed to play with words. Ironically, I learned about that in my late 20s listening to songs by Kris Kristofferson. The words were poetry put to music.
Where I wonder will the poets of my grandsons’ generation come from? The 11-year-old already is planning for MIT and engineering.
I’m not sure I thought about the idea of college or a career at 11. Of course, he might point out look where I am now.
That degree from college eventually came, mostly because my mother wanted it so badly.
I had a good time in college and I sampled lots of things. I took a sequence of Russian history just because it sounded interesting. Ditto for a comparative religion class – another F because I did not do the paper required for the final exam. I was a philosophy major for a time; I dabbled in psychology.
Western Civilization was a required history course and I stumbled into the best teacher I ever had. Constitutional law was, and is, a pet topic of mine. I had a blind guy for a professor and he gave the Western Civ prof a run for his money.
One cliché I find some validity in is the advice from Morgan Locklar, valedictorian at BCA. She suggested her classmates should “do stuff you would not normally do” and “do what makes you uncomfortable.”
That Russian history class did not reinforce my comfort levels, nor did the sophomore level British Literature course I had to take.
I haven’t “used” either one of them, but they both helped me learn to think.
My wife pointed out this weekend that I’ve managed to make a living in this field for more than 40 years. She is correct, even if I did not save much money. I guess that degree helped after all – I have fed, clothed and sheltered myself, with a lot of help from my wife.
The piece of paper has been important. It has helped me get jobs, but the field made little difference because it was not specific, such as engineering or science. (Computers took up a classroom and were “operated” with cards that had holes in them when I started college.)
I have hired people with English lit degrees and one with a religion degree. I hired a sports editor with a history major and one who had no degree at all.
A few years ago, “liberal arts” put on a marketing push that emphasized the broad background those courses provided to graduates. It emphasized learning to write and think.
Now education emphasizes computers. Thinking still is in there, but apparently, it’s a given.
I wish more graduates, high school and others, knew more about constitutional law and history. That’s my bias.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Grads still need to think, a ‘well-rounded’ education
