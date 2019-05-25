Bennett: Doctor, my eyes

Remember that tune from the ‘70s? Yeah, I hated that song. Never listened much to the words, but I didn’t like the tune. It would get stuck in my head for hours whenever I would hear it.
For many of us, as we age, our eyesight begins to deteriorate. I remember maybe eight to 10 years ago, visiting with a friend and trying to read something she had shown me. My arms weren’t long enough. She suggested that I try her reading glasses. My thoughts (to myself) were that, “I don’t need any old-lady reading glasses!”
Guess what? Those old-lady reading glasses made all the difference in the world! I didn’t have to hold my arms way out to read a book or see my phone! It was fabulous! I quickly learned that reading glasses are much the same as scissors or the scotch tape when wrapping a Christmas present. I spend half my time looking for them. So I had the bright idea of going to the Dollar Tree to buy in bulk. That way I would be sure to have a pair at the ready whenever one would be lost. Over the years, I’m sure there are probably thirty or forty pair strewn all about my house, my car, empty purses, etc.
For quite some time, I’ve also had trouble with my distant vision. I saw a doctor several years ago, who put me in progressive lenses. Nope. I had to take those bad boys back pretty quickly, as I was stumbling along like an inebriated person. And I dared not try to drive in them. I requested a pair for driving and decided to go back to my dollar glasses for reading. I’ll never understand how reading a letter chart from across the room can indicate how far I can see outside while driving! But I answered the questions to the best of my ability.
“Which looks better, 1 or 2?” (I think sometimes they never even change it, just to trick you, because often they look the same to me!)
I went to pick up my glasses at the mall. And I couldn’t see. The kind gentleman at the Pearle Vision Center let me hold a tray of graduated-strength lenses. We walked out to the door overlooking the parking lot, and I switched around the lenses until I found ones that enabled me to see. I told him those were the ones I wanted. He was shocked, and told me it wasn’t anywhere near my prescription. Hmph. I told those people I needed to see farther away than that stupid wall with the eye chart!
For years after that, I just never bothered trying to correct my vision. A couple years ago when I was traveling to Arizona, I decided to get an inexpensive pair for the trip. I told the doctor I was going to visit the Grand Canyon, and I wanted to be able to see. Here we go again, with that dumb wall chart, and “which looks better, this or this?” Got my glasses, walked out into the store, and I couldn’t read the signs that said “Housewares” about 50 yards away. Oh, I knew it said “Housewares” because I could see the shape of the letters. But I could also still see the shadow above the word, just like before.
When driving at night, instead of two tail lights in front of me, I see four. The original set and another set immediately above it. So frustrating! Needless to say, I didn’t wear them at the canyon and just had to imagine what the view would look like with crisp lines of color and distinctive shadows, etc. I could still sense the grandeur, and that was amazing. I took lots of pictures on my phone and then used my readers to see them. Where there’s a will, there’s a way!
A few months ago, it seems I had an exponential worsening of my vision, so I decided to once again attempt to get corrective lenses. Went through the same old motions of “which looks better, 1 or 2?” My very sweet ophthalmologist got a little impatient with me when I kept saying, “I want to see far away, not the chart on the wall!”
I asked him how that could measure my distant vision when it was only a few feet away from me. The answer didn’t make much sense to me, but I decided to trust him anyway.
Got me some bifocals. I wasn’t interested in those progressive lenses. I’m clumsy enough on my own, and don’t need any help at all with stumbling and bumping into things. I was so excited to get my new peepers! So off to Lenscrafters I go.
Now. There’s not one single thing about me that says “designer.” I couldn’t care less what name brand I wear, and how much or how little it costs. If I like it, and it fits, I buy it. The frames that I chose were Ralph Lauren. Trust me, I went to the cheap section first and selected a pair, but the kind optician told me those were old-lady glasses and to get them off my face. Ha!
There wasn’t much else to choose from in the cheap section. I tried on 12,000 pairs of frames and kept coming back to the Ralph ones. But I hated that the arms had bright, raised, gold letters that said Ralph. So I got them anyway and thought I’d just paint over the Ralph with nail polish, or something creative like that. (The optician lady wasn’t very happy about that and strongly suggested I reconsider.) Went in a week later to pick them up, and much to my disappointment, they were worthless. I still couldn’t see at a distance, and either had to sit with my face smashed into my monitor or sit so far away I couldn’t reach the keyboard. First time I wore them at night, I almost ran off the road and had to remove them because the glare was horrific.
The doctor’s office told me to come back and see a different doctor. We sat and chatted for a bit, and he examined me again. I expressed my frustration about the stupid wall chart. He told me he understood. After all was said and done, he opened the door of the exam room and told me to look out the window at the parking lot and trees.
He then showed me a tray with some lenses. He handed me a few of them and told me to try them out. Voila! Didn’t take me long to find the lenses I needed to help me see far away! Daggum it… why don’t they just do that to start with? Obviously, some of us have eyes that don’t conform to the normal way of measuring.
This time instead of bifocals, I elected to go with trifocals. Now I’m happy to say that I can see! I can see my pastor in the pulpit. I can see my grandkids on stage at school performances. I can see the leaves on trees and I can see the highway signs! And with a little practice of moving my head ever so slightly, I can see to read and can see my computer screen!
And the best part of the story? When I went to take in the new prescription, I saw another pair of frames that I liked. Ended up being the same, exact set of frames, except without the Ralph on the arms! They say “Lauren,” but in tiny letters that are not flashy at all.
So very thankful for a doctor who listened to me, understood my dilemma, offered a (perhaps) less orthodox way to correct my vision. After all that, I can now say, “Doctor, my eyes… are almost good as new!”
Argh. There’s that song again. Sorry for the ear worm!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Doctor, my eyes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)