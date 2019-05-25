Jacks: Cold ice cream for the hot summer

This past week, two amazing ladies celebrated their birthdays.
My dad’s only living sister, Jewelee Gunter, celebrated her 87th birthday. Aunt Jewelee definitely inherited her mother’s ability to cook. She can cook some of the best cakes ever baked around here. Aunt Jewelee has a heart of gold. She is always running somewhere to take care of somebody. You would never know she’s 87. Another special lady Janet Luke celebrated her birthday the same day. I also call her Aunt Janet. She’s more like a mother to me. She is a history buff and does a lot with the Bogart Historical Society.
This week I’m busy cooking and getting ready for Tiffany Wheeler and Justin Duke’s wedding. I know it’s going to be a beautiful wedding with lots of yummy food to eat.
—
It’s starting to feel like summer around here. With summer, one of the best things to cool off with is ice cream. Making homemade ice cream with the perfect recipe is a treat you can make with your family. It used to be done using a hand-turned churn or an electric one. There are many recipes now you can make without having a churn that are definitely worth trying.
Easy No Churn
Homemade Ice Cream
Ingredients
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (Eagle brand)
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions
In a large bowl, use a hand mixer or a stand mixer to whip the cream until stiff peaks occur, be careful not to over whip. The cream will be done when you pull the beaters out and the cream stands at attention. In another large bowl, whisk the vanilla into the sweetened condensed milk.
Gently fold in the whipped cream with a spatula, slowly incorporate the two mixtures together so it stays light and aerated.
If making individual flavors, scoop the cream mixture into smaller bowls and gently fold in your desired mix-ins or if making just one flavor, mix the ingredients directly into the cream mixture.
Transfer the mixture to an insulated tub or paper containers and freeze 4-6 hours.
—
Some may think using the condensed milk would give you a really sweet ice cream.
I have this great blackberry ice cream without the condensed milk that’s really good.
Blackberry Chip
Ice Cream
Ingredients
12 ounces fresh blackberries
1/2 cup plus 2 Tbsps. granulated sugar
1 lemon, juiced
1 1/4 cups heavy cream
3/4 cup milk
1/4 tsp. salt
5 large egg yolks
1/2 cup chopped dark chocolate
Directions
In a medium saucepan, add the blackberries and sugar. Bring to a simmer, and crush with a wooden spoon while they soften, slump and release their juices (about 5 minutes). (Optional: strain the mixture before proceeding.) Stir in the lemon juice, cream, milk and salt and bring to a gentle simmer (bubbles around the edges of the pan only). Meanwhile have the egg yolk ready in a medium-size bowl. Gently ladle about 1/2 cup of the warm cream mixture at a time over the egg yolks, whisking constantly. Go slowly and once you have about 2 cups of cream in the bowl, you pour the rest in. Stir very well. Cover and chill the mixture for at least 4 hours. Pour the chilled ice cream mixture in a shallow dish and sprinkle the chopped chocolate on top. Place in the freezer and every 30 minutes beat with a hand mixer until fluffy. After 2 hours, it should be perfect (but still a bit soft). Cover and freeze until firm, but let rest on the counter for 5 minutes before scooping and serving.
—
If you like cookies and cream ice cream, you are going to love this simple recipe.
Cookies and Cream
Ice Cream
Ingredients
2 cups heavy cream (1 pint)
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 (14 oz.) can sweet condensed milk
30 chocolate sandwich cookies coarsely chopped (I use Oreos)
10-15 chopped into quarters for the top
Directions
Add the heavy cream and vanilla to the bowl of a stand mixer (or pour into a large bowl and use an electric mixer). Add in the sweetened condensed milk and whisk until combined. Fold the roughly chopped cookie chunks. Spoon mixture into a loaf pan. Top with the rest of the cookies. Freeze for several hours or overnight until frozen.
Note: a glass loaf pan will work but a metal one will freeze the ice cream better.
—
Another great combination for ice cream is caramel, toffee, and pretzels.
No Churn Salted
Caramel Toffee
Pretzel Ice Cream
Ingredients
1 can (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup salted caramel sauce plus two Tbsps., divided
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 cups cold heavy cream
1/2 cup chopped pretzels
1/2 cup chopped Heath candy bars
Additional chopped pretzels and toffee about two Tbsp. each for garnish if desired
Directions
In a medium bowl, stir together sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup of the salted caramel sauce and vanilla extract. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, using the whisk attachment, beat cream on high until stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. With a rubber spatula, gently fold whipped cream into the sweetened milk mixture. Stir in pretzels and chopped Heath candy bars. Pour ice cream mixture into a loaf pan or container. With a knife, swirl the remaining salted caramel sauce into the ice cream. Smooth with a spatula and sprinkle additional pretzel pieces and candy bar pieces over the top, if using. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze until firm, about 6 hours. When ready to serve, remove from the freezer and scoop.
—
Sometimes you just need something a little wild and crazy like Unicorn ice ceam to make you smile
Unicorn Ice Cream
Ingredients
2 cups heavy cream (1 pint)
2 Tbsps. vanilla
1 (14 ounce) can sweet condensed milk
Neon pink food coloring
Neon purple food coloring
Neon blue food coloring
Neon green food coloring
Rainbow sprinkles
Directions
In large bowl (or a stand mixer) whip heavy cream and vanilla together a few minutes until stiff peaks form. Add in the sweetened condensed milk and whisk until combined. Separate mixture into 4 bowls. Tint one bowl of ice cream base mixture with a few drops of the neon pink icing. Mix well. Add more pink and mix if desired. Do the same thing with the remaining colors and remaining bowls of ice cream base mixture. You should have one bowl of pink ice cream base, one bowl of purple, one bowl of blue and one bowl of neon green. Spoon mixtures into a loaf pan alternating spoons full of color. Sprinkle with rainbow sprinkles. Freeze for several hours or overnight until frozen.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
