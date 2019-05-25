Almand: Planting a seed

Having grown up with dial phones and televisions providing only three or four channels (with no remote), the technology revolution is a wonder to behold for my generation.
The advances we have experienced in communication, transportation and medication are truly revolutionary. The key: Open access to all knowledge at the touch of a button. 10,000 Encyclopedia Britannicas in the palm of your hand.
A great resource for me to keep current with the next series of events is the internet, especially YouTube.
Whether it’s 5G technology, blue light concerns, chem trails, LED lighting, EMF waves, grounding, intermittent fasting or red-light therapy, the information breakthroughs can be examined through the numerous interviews.
Who knew?
Over the past several years I have been downloading the audio portion of these dialogs to CDs, listening to them as I drive from client to client.
Several of the previously mentioned subjects have already been put forth in my columns. One of the assets I want to introduce today is Dr. Zach Bush.
Dr. Bush and his research team are focusing on our health as it relates to our environment, in particular the microbiome.
Here are two interviews to start your homework assignment: Paradigm Shift in Health: Dr. Zach Bush and The Science Behind a Healthy Gut Microbiome with Zach Bush, MD, both on YouTube.
What they have unearthed is, if accurate, revolutionary!
Their discoveries directly impact the fundamental health of our nation as well as the rest of the world.
Their findings truly reflect what Einstein perceived decades earlier. “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”
Just
my viewpoint
Let me state I am approaching this subject from a layperson’s point of view. I tend to be suspect of ideas which, on their surface, fly in the face of “established” logic.
Does it compute or are there some lingering questions not appearing to have coherent answers?
I do not have the biological background to confirm the points I will be introducing are absolute.
I can state, as a pragmatic individual, the information conveyed in multiple interviews, conferences and interrelated data from seemingly unrelated discussions, makes sense; at least logical enough to where writing this column became requisite.
Data points
I will be providing bullet points, different comments and statistics which should give you pause.
Ultimately, you must do your own research.
The following pieces of information will help start the process.
•The human body consists of 70 trillion cells.
•In a healthy body, all those cells are in constant communication with each other. If the communication network is disturbed, health issues can arise.
•A key to your health is to have a healthy, intact gut lining. If that lining becomes compromised, “leaky gut” will occur.
•Once “leaky gut” occurs, inflammation is initiated.
•Many medical professionals speculate inflammation is a key contributor to many current wellness issues (diabetes, obesity, etc.)
•Glyphosate has been shown in the lab to attack your gut lining.
•Glyphosate is the backbone of Roundup — glyphosate was discovered in the 1950s by a Japanese scientist who promptly shelved the chemical because it was water soluble, meaning it would eventually leach into our water supply.
•Glyphosate is patented as an antibiotic.
•Four-plus billion pounds of glyphosate are produced every year, primarily by China since Roundup went off patent in 2007.
•Plants nutritional value is based on the health of the soil in which they are grown.
•Roundup will kill the weeds, but, in the process, it is also reported to negatively impact the bacteria and fungi in the soil, elements essential for proper development of healthy plants.
•If the soil becomes compromised, plants will not develop their inherent protective properties.
•Glyphosate has been detected in our rainfall.
•One report stated Russia is planning on its agricultural base to be organic by 2025 — genius or folly?
•Look up videos titled “Farmers Footprints” to see Dr. Bush’s team working with farmers to reestablish traditional farming practices, free from chemicals — the results will surprise you.
•“26 countries had total or partial bans on GMOs, “including Switzerland, Australia, Austria, China, India, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, Greece, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy, Mexico and Russia” and that “significant restrictions on GMOs exist in about sixty other countries.”
The next
generation
Recently, Bayer bought Monsanto for around $66 billion.
Some calculate Monsanto is actually worth double that amount. Could it be the ever-expanding number of lawsuits had an impact in these corporate decisions?
If the company “Monsanto” ceases to exist, how does that affect the lawsuits going forward? Here’s the other shoe dropping.
Just the past week, I discovered Bayer is coming out with its own “Roundup type” product called LibertyLink.
In the literature on Bayer’s website (BASF), they promote LibertyLink as the next great agricultural step.
“As weed management has become increasingly complex, the LibertyLink system is a simply better solution to combat missed weeds.”
The readymade market Monsanto has established should allow a smoother transition from Roundup to LibertyLink.
My prediction
We have all seen the trend toward organic foods. Monsanto had projected if organic products achieved near a 20-percent market share, Roundup would no longer be profitable. Organic is definitely on an ascending trajectory.
What the populous may soon begin to realize is “being organic” extends to the soil as well.
So, in six-plus years, what if Russia achieves its goal of being a totally organically driven agriculture?
Six years from now, how much more clear-cut will the world view be toward organic foods?
The possibility of a sea change exists. The market swing accelerates. The demand for organic escalates. Could you see how GMO based foods might be negatively impacted on a level not foreseen?
Food as medicine
“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” is a quote from Hippocrates, an ancient Greek physician, oftentimes referred to as the “father of medicine.” I have consistently advocated eating smart as one of the cornerstones to one’s health. Now we have a further level of understanding underscoring this idea.
Today I’m planting a seed for all of my readers.
Good luck and good health!
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
