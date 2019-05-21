Updated: Man, woman found dead in Winder

Tuesday, May 21. 2019
Barrow County sheriff’s deputies were investigating two potential crime scenes Tuesday morning and a husband and wife were found dead Monday at 430 Southridge Rd. in Winder.
An adult member of the family found the bodies of Willard Ron Hess, 70, and Dorothy E. Hess, 72, in the house.
A second house across the street also was treated as a crime scene. It belongs to the family member who found the bodies.
“It was believed there were two scenes involved,” a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with the processing the scene.
Deputies were sent to the house at 9:25 a.m.
The cause of death was unknown late Wednesday morning. Both of the bodies were taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Anyone who has information has been asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is still active.
Check back for updates.

