A student may program a robot and then be part of a dance routine to act out a literature passage.
Another student may help plant a crop of blueberries and then act out an historical figure in the “black box.”
Those could be, and have been, scenes in the Arts & Innovation Magnet program and ArtsNow classes at the Center for Innovative Teaching in Winder.
Now, reconfiguring the former Russell Middle School as a teaching center could be started as early as next summer.
That may, however, be too soon.
The Barrow County Board of Education and the Barrow Community Foundation agreed last week on a memorandum of understanding that could lead to $13.5 million being raised for the new CFIT and construction work to transform the building and campus.
The school system started CFIT two years ago with assistance from ArtsNow, a nonprofit group that provides instruction in arts integration with other subjects, and the Sustainable Design Collaborative Atlanta.
The center was designed to teach teachers to teach in a different way.
Multi-million-dollar fundraiser eyed for CFIT
