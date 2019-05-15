Officials hold ribbon cutting for new Fort Yargo visitors’ center

State Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) stood before a large gathering Tuesday morning at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder and offered his perspective for a tourist attraction that draws roughly 500,000 visitors per year and has an estimated $41 million economic impact annually.
“What would we do to get a company to land in Barrow County that is going to have a $41 million economic impact?” said England, chairman of the Georgia House Appropriations Committee. “We’d do a lot of things, but for something like Fort Yargo, we just need to enjoy it and tell others about it because it does all that on its own. We don’t have to worry about economic incentive grants and job tax credits to get something like Fort Yargo here.
“We’ve got something here to be extremely proud of.”
England was one of several local and state officials on hand for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fort Yargo visitors’ center, which was completed last month after a year of construction and overlooks the lake, across from the small, historic fort.
The visitors’ center spans more than 5,000 square feet and is significantly larger than the old one that was about half a mile north.
It includes an expanded gift shop, concession area, bike rental space, public locker and a reception room for conferences, weddings and other events, along with an elevated community fire pit by the lake.
The interior of the center has walls made of reclaimed barn wood.
The project included about $4.2 million in state funding — from bonds and park receipts — plus additional private funding. It was designed by Stevens & Wilkerson GA, Inc. and contracted by Bayne Development Group, LLC.
“I’m filled with pride to be here,” Georgia Department of Natural Resources commissioner Mark Williams said. “People have worked tirelessly to get this up and running. This was a team effort, between DNR, the parks community, the governor and the General Assembly.”
In addition to the new center, the park’s entrance was moved half a mile south down Highway 81 in a move aimed at putting the entrance closer to the center and increasing traffic safety.
England said the brand-new facilities “have been a very long-term plan in Barrow County.”
“It actually now is starting to fill like a state park,” he said.
“We’ve had great rangers here and great park managers. But it’s always been a challenge to have the facilities we needed to really add quality of life here for residents and visitors. Something like this adds to their enjoyment of the park and their length of stay.”
