Thompson: Questions for the governor on the ‘Heartbeat Bill’

There is probably no grayer or thornier issue than abortion.
If a woman ever confided in me about a choice she was facing, I would probably encourage all other alternatives. If the pregnancy were carried to term, it’s quite possible the child would do a great deal of good in the world. For my wife and me, the birth of our son was the greatest day of our lives. And, if at all possible, I would want the woman to experience that feeling, too. If she was not capable of caring for it, adoption would be a strong suggestion, as my wife and I have friends who haven’t been able to get pregnant but are eager to one day be parents and give a child a warm, nurturing home and a great life.
But it is not my decision or any other man’s to make, and it certainly should not be government’s role to dictate to a woman what she should and shouldn’t do with her body. I share the belief that abortions should, ideally, be rare, legal and, most importantly, safe. And I believe Roe v. Wade is worth upholding.
But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his allies in the state legislature clearly don’t see it that way. The Republican-controlled legislature, predominately made up of men, passed, and Gov. Kemp signed last week, the so-called “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill outlaws most abortions after six weeks. That’s roughly four months before viability outside the womb is considered possible, but the time when doctors can usually detect a fetal heartbeat.
It’s been billed by some as the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, though states like Alabama and Ohio are racing to one-up it.
“Our job is to do what is right, not what is easy,” Kemp said at the bill-signing ceremony. “We are called to be strong and courageous, and we will not back down.”
I’m sure the governor and the bill’s supporters believe in what they’re saying. But to many people, it’s a remarkable piece of anti-woman legislation that unconstitutionally seeks to impose religious and moral beliefs on others. Whether it holds up in the courts remains to be seen, though a prolonged legal battle is coming. But in any event, it’s an incredibly short-sighted piece of legislation for the number of scenarios it fails to acknowledge and the amount of questions it doesn’t answer.
So, here are a few questions for you, Governor.
•Many women do not know they’re pregnant at six weeks. This includes those who, for various medical reasons, experience irregular cycles. That significantly shrinks, if not entirely eliminates, the time a woman has to make a decision that should be hers alone. How do you see that as “what is right?”
•Before Roe v. Wade, there were millions of illegal, back-alley abortions throughout the country, and laws like this will inevitably lead to an uptick. Sure, women of financial means would likely travel across state lines, to where they weren’t under threat of being imprisoned, to have legal and safe abortions. But what about poor women who don’t have that option? That could lead to a desperate action that endangers a woman’s health and life. Do you think it’s right to increase the likelihood of those occurrences?
•This law carves out a few exceptions, such as the woman’s life being at risk, the baby not being viable at birth, and in cases of rape and incest. For cases of rape and incest, there would need to be a police report filed. What about women who don’t report rapes out of fear of harm or retribution, particularly if the man is of greater influence? Sure, paternity tests would determine who the father is, but what is your solution when it becomes a case of “he said, she said?”
•For the 17-year-old girl who gets pregnant and is forced by this law to give birth, should that 17-year-old be allowed to vote? After all, we have the right to vote for politicians based on their stances on issues that affect us.
•Do you support greater access to birth control and sex education in public schools, without pressure and unhealthy influence from religious ideologues?
•As many more babies are born into financially bleak situations, there will be a greater influx of children into an oversaturated foster care system. Will you commit to increasing affordability and access to adoption, including for same-sex couples who are capable of and willing to provide a loving and safe home for children, and not putting up further roadblocks to such a scenario through discriminatory legislation under the guise of “religious freedom?”
•In its report on the bill, left-leaning Slate cites Georgia appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman’s argument that since a six-week old fetus would be recognized as having constitutional rights and protections under law, that would also apply to the right of due process. Which means if a female inmate in prison is in jail, the fetus would be illegally detained for a crime it did not commit. It might sound absurd, but that undoubtedly will come before a judge. How would you address that?
•For that matter, if people born in the United States are lawfully, by birthright, U.S. citizens, does that apply to, say, the fetus of an illegal immigrant that was conceived in the U.S.? If so, would you support unlawfully deporting a U.S. citizen in that pickup truck you boasted about in your campaign ads?
•Being “pro-life” should in theory go beyond birth. So, will you commit to more state funding and policies that gives those poor families with additional children greater economic opportunity? Will you commit to greater funding for and unequivocal support of public education, including a much-greater expansion of pre-kindergarten and school programs that improve literacy rates and give children the vital tools they need to be successful in the future? Will you support legislation that truly tackles the epidemic of gun violence in our nation that has cut short the lives of too many people in general and especially children in our schools?
If you or any of the legislators who approved of this legislation can’t answer those questions or make any of those commitments, you haven’t put nearly the time and thought into it as you should have.
Instead, you’ve sought to score points in a “culture war.” But remember, women, and those committed to supporting women’s rights, vote.
And in politically-competitive districts and an increasingly politically-competitive state, they will take note.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
