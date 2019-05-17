Buffington: Trump to be ‘Benghazied’

For the next 18-months, President Donald Trump is going to get “Benghazied.”
You remember the infamous Benghazi Congressional committee that spent two years probing what went wrong at the U.S. Embassy in Lybia during an uprising. The American ambassador, among others, was killed in the attack.
That committee was set up as part of Congresss’ oversight function. It spent two years holding hearings, collecting data and looking into what happened (short version, embassy security was “woefully inadequate.”)
The Benghazi Committee was run by Republicans who, at that time, believed in Congress’ power to investigate the executive branch. (Today, their view has changed as they have ceded power to the executive branch.)
But that Benghazi investigation had another mission, too.
With Hillary Clinton running for president, Republicans wanted to smear her reputation and paint her as being untrustworthy. The Benghazi investigation was one of the major tools the GOP used to undermine Clinton’s credibility.
It worked. The Republicans’ weaponized the Benghazi committee and the issues surrounding that probe were in no small part responsible for Clinton’s defeat in 2016. A month after the 2016 election was over, the committee shut down, its work to defeat Clinton successfully done. What really happened in Benghazi wasn’t as important as the politics of the investigation itself.
Today, the roles are reversed. Democrats now control the House and are using their power of executive oversight in an attempt
to undermine Trump in the run-up to the 2020 elections.
With the Mueller report in hand, House Democrats vow to launch further investigations into Trump, especially on the question if he obstructed justice with his (unsuccessful) efforts to have the Mueller probe shut down.
Republicans, of course, are crying foul. While they were all for investigating Hillary Clinton and exercising Congressional oversight, they now don’t want Congress to do any probe of Trump or the minions who surround him.
Our own Congressman, Rep. Doug Collins, is one of Trump’s main defenders in the House. As the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, Collins churns out daily news releases blasting Democratic efforts to investigate the president.
In an April 22 letter to Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the judiciary committee, Collins said this:
“Your deliberate misrepresentations to the American public threaten the fundamental separation-of-powers doctrine, are dangerous, and need to stop.”
Collins has also opposed the House subpoenaing Attorney General Bob Barr and former White House lawyer Don McGahan, and has adopted Trump’s position that the president didn’t attempt to obstruct justice in seeking to have the Mueller investigation shut down.
Collins is in the hot seat because if Democrats in the House do decide to impeach Trump, that action would begin in Collins’ committee. Collins and his fellow Republicans in the House are trying to shut down all investigations of Trump so Democrats won’t have a basis to seek impeachment.
But Democrats would, at this point, be fools to try and impeach Trump. The 2020 election is too close; Trump and his lawyers can run the clock out by defying every action that Democrats in the House take, forcing a protracted legal battle in the courts. And even if the House did impeach Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would never convict him.
Trump does need to be removed from office — he’s a pathological liar, a con man, a fraud, intellectually shallow, emotionally unstable, and an embarrassment to the nation — but removing Trump should be done by voters, not Congress.
Most House Democrats realize all of this. So instead of impeachment, Democrats will “Benghazi” Trump the same way Republicans did to Clinton.
They will hold hearings between now and the 2020 election, keeping the results of the Mueller probe in the public eye and stirring the political pot.
Democrats will also go after Trump’s smarmy business dealings and his tax returns to show that his so-called financial success is really a fraud.
Democrats hope that drip, drip, drip of controversy will undermine Trump the same way the Benghazi hearings did to Clinton.
Look for Trump to respond with even more unhinged tweet storms, proving his own unfitness for the office of president. Even Trump defenders are getting tired of his crazy tweeting.
And also look for this: Trump wants to start a war to distract the American public from his problems. He’s making noise with both Iran and Venezuela. Don’t be shocked if he launches some kind of military action in either place, not for American security interests, but rather for his own political interests. Trump would think nothing about wasting the lives of American soldiers to further his imperialistic ambitions.
But don’t look for Rep. Collins or his Republican colleagues to turn on Trump no matter what happens. Republicans in Congress have totally ceded their power to the White House.
In 2014, Rep. Collins had this to say while Obama was president:
“This administration continues to require incredibly extensive oversight. As those of us on the Oversight Committee are meeting this need on every front, from Benghazi to the IRS to the shocking abuses at other federal agencies, the establishment of this Select Committee shows the American people that their Congress is doing everything in its power to keep their government accountable.”
Today, Republicans no longer believe that Congress should hold the president accountable. Here’s what Collins said in March of this year at a hearing:
“This shows this is nothing but a political theater.”
The truth is, it’s all political theater. It was nothing but political theater when Republicans in Congress attacked Obama and Clinton. Today, it’s political theater as Democrats attack Trump.
The reason for that is the American public don’t want seriousness in their government, they want a reality TV show. We want to be entertained. We want big, abrasive personalities like Trump to walk on the stage and give us someone to either love or hate.
Both the presidency and Congress are broken. The level of partisan hatred has become absurd. But we have nobody to blame but ourselves. We elected Trump. We elected partisan hacks to Congress from both parties.
Now, we get what we deserve — a dysfunctional political culture where turmoil is the norm, not the exception.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
