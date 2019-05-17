Terrell: The left battles Barr

E.J. Dionne Jr. writes, and often whines, for The Washington Post.
He, along with Leonard Pitts Jr. of The Miami Herald, are my two favorite leftist viewpoint columnists.
Not that I agree with anything they say, but it’s how they whine and complain that makes it worth reading.
Since Donald Trump won the Presidency, I doubt if either have had a good night’s sleep. But that goes with the territory of being a columnist.
I lost sleep with Barack Obama’s presidency, not as much with Obama himself, but because of his staff, especially his attorneys general and his secretary of state, and the actions they took while governing the country.
This week Dionne continued his criticism of the Republican Attorney General William Barr.
The Post writer is fully convinced that AG Barr’s letter following the completion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump — Russia collusion deal “…was fatally infected by the lethal sapling that was Attorney General Barr’s four-page letter offering his gloss on the findings of the 448-page document.”
The left is so unhappy with Barr’s decision, they have decided he must be Enemy No. 1 and Trump has dropped to Enemy No. 1A.
It doesn’t matter how many redactions the left found in Mueller’s report, the bottom line is Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Donald Trump, his campaign staff and Russian operatives.
Mueller was to be the left’s savior. The former FBI director was going to pin Trump’s ears to the table as well as the hopes and dreams of the Democratic Party for at least the next five years, if not longer.
Anyone following the investigation should realize that an investigation that took nearly two full years, cost the American taxpayer more than $20 million and only resulted in a 448-page report, was not going to yield very much of anything.
And, don’t forget, a lot of those pages pertained to other people and their suspected crimes. They didn’t even mention Donald Trump or his campaign staff. I’ve seen police reports on one investigation longer than 448 pages and cost only a couple of thousand dollars.
We might as well get used to it. The Democrats will not back off from President Trump, AG William Barr or other key players in the Trump administration until 2021.
It’s interesting that the left has so quickly forgotten the Obama years. They were OK with some criminal and unethical actions by the feds a couple of years ago and failed to make any racket at all when Democratic attorneys general under President Obama allegedly crossed the line.
The left has quickly identified Barr as a “hand-picked partisan,” says author Matt Margolis.
Margolis pointed out that the left has forgotten that former AG Eric Holder (Obama administration) was a radical leader at Columbia University in 1970, and the group staged a five-day armed takeover of an ROTC office on the university campus.
As a deputy AG under President Bill Clinton, Holder played a major role in the group gaining a presidential pardon for members of the Weather Underground terrorist group.
As Obama’s AG, Holder refused to prosecute New Black Panther Party members who were identified in a voter intimidation issue during the 2008 election. Holder also oversaw the illegal sale of guns to Mexicans in Obama’s first term.
One of the firearms allowed to walk across the border was used to murder a U.S Immigration officer.
In his last term as AG, 47 inspectors general wrote Congress and complained about Holder’s “systemic obstruction” with a large number of investigations.
Congress did find Holder in contempt, even though he remained on the job and according to Margolis, managed to “…funnel billions of dollars to left-wing groups in a huge slush fund scheme.”
Holder was followed by AG Loretta Lynch. Lynch had the AG’s office prosecute “climate change deniers and is best known for protecting presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Don’t forget the supposedly unscheduled meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton on a tarmac at the Phoenix Airport during Hillary’s campaign.
Nor should we forget that former FBI director James Comey testified that AG Lynch directed him to label the investigation of Hillary’s private email usage as “a matter” and not an investigation which protected the Democratic candidate.
Let us not forget the Clinton sale of uranium during Hillary’s tenure as secretary of state, or the fact that Clinton machine paid for a fake dossier involving Trump with the Russians.
We certainly can’t overlook the fact the Justice Department spied on the Trump campaign and later discussed removing him from office.
The news media needs to get over the fact Trump was elected president. They need to get serious about accurate and unbiased reporting.
The purpose of the news is to report the truth and facts, not determine policy.
The left, and some media, are calling for impeachment proceedings against AG Barr or at best for him to resign.
The media’s treatment of AG Barr, and that of the political left, is inexcusable and the Republicans need to deal with it.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The left battles Barr
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)