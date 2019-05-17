Ginn: Legislation signed by the governor

The Georgia General Assembly wrapped up the 2019 legislative session on April 2, leaving our 40 days of work vetting and voting on legislation in the hands of the governor.
This year, our 40-day session started on Jan. 14, when we began the process of introducing legislation in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Each year, after our 40 days are up, the governor reviews the legislation that received final passage and has 40 days to either sign, veto or leave legislation untouched which, with no action taken, would turn into law.
With the governor’s deadline passing on Sunday, I wanted to give you an update on legislation that the governor had signed as of Friday:
•Senate Bill 2 allows EMCs to provide internet services and broadband to their customers directly or indirectly through a broadband affiliate. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on April 26 and went into effect on that date.
•Senate Bill 25 clarifies when the driver of a vehicle needs to stop, or not stop, upon encountering a stopped school bus. Legislation passed during the 2018 session stated that drivers can pass a stopped school bus when there is separation of traffic by a single turn lane. SB 25 clarifies that those passing a stopped school bus in the opposite direction may only do so if there is a grass median, unpaved area or barrier separating the two directions of traffic. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on Feb. 15 and went into effect on that date.
•Senate Bill 48 instructs the State Board of Education to develop a policy of dyslexia screening for all kindergarten students, referral for students with identified dyslexia characteristics in grades one to three, as well as screening for those who did not attend kindergarten or were not screened in kindergarten. The bill also requires the Georgia Department of Education to implement guidance and training in all schools regarding the teaching of students with dyslexia and requires that schools submit data to the department regarding students with dyslexia. Under SB 48, a pilot program lasting three years will be implemented to address the requirements in this legislation before they go into effect in 2024. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on May 2 and will become effective on July 1.
•Senate Bill 66 streamlines wireless broadband deployment by allowing for a standardized application process for 5G companies to collocate small wireless facilities (antennas) on existing or new poles. This legislation also addresses the use of public rights of way by wireless providers to deploy broadband. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on April 26 and went into effect on that date.
•Senate Bill 106 allows the Department of Community Health and the Governor to request the 1115 and 1332 Medicaid waivers from the federal government. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on March 27 and went into effect on that date.
•House Bill 186 alters certain provisions regarding the Certificates of Need (CON) program. This includes: raising the capital expenditure requirement threshold from $2.5 million to $10 million, allowing “destination cancer hospitals” to apply to be a “general cancer hospital,” which would change the requirements for in-state and out-of-state patient numbers. Currently, destination cancer hospitals can only see 35 percent of Georgia patients at a time. Under this bill, the cap is removed. Additionally, HB 186 updates provisions in the Rural Hospital Organization Tax Credit regarding annual reporting and ranking hospitals in order of financial need. Lastly, HB 186 establishes the Office of Health Strategy and Coordination which will allow for state officials and experts to share information and develop innovative approaches to accessible care. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on April 25 and will become effective on July 1.
•House Bill 324 creates a five-member Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee the sale of low-THC cannabis oil to Georgians who are registered patients suffering from designated diagnoses. The commission is in charge of: obtaining oil outside of Georgia as they have sovereign immunity working on behalf of the state, issuing up to two Class 1 and up to four Class 2 licenses for the production, growing, manufacturing and dispensing of the low THC oil, conducting a retrospective study to ensure proper participation of minority and women-owned businesses. Under HB 324, The University of Georgia and Fort Valley State University are able to apply for federal licenses to grow marijuana for the purpose of converting it into cannabis oil for research. Additionally, the state Board of Pharmacy is allowed to license pharmacies interested in selling oil to registered patients. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on April 17 and will become effective on July 1.
•House Bill 346 would outline actions a tenant may take against their landlord relating to the safe occupancy of a property. The bill would also establish that landlords have three months to remedy tenants’ complaints and lists prohibited retaliatory actions a landlord can take against a tenant, such as an unreasonable rise in rent. Finally, the bill would specify the circumstances in which a landlord would not be liable for retaliation claims. This bill was signed by Gov. Kemp on May 8 and will become effective on July 1.
The governor has already signed well over 200 pieces of general and local legislation so far that received final passage during the 2019 legislative session. Through the link provided below, you will be able to see the day the bill was signed, as well as the link to the legislation itself.
If there are any bills on this list that you have further questions about, please reach out to my office and we would be happy to help.
To see the full list of bills the governor has signed, follow this link: https://gov.georgia.gov/signed-legislation/2019.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
