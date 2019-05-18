Bennett: My sippy cup is pink

The passage of the Heartbeat Bill has brought the topic of abortion to the forefront.
To be very clear, I’m not going to write about the topic of abortion itself. Whether you are pro-life, pro-choice, or pro-abortion isn’t the issue today. I would, however, like to speak to those who align themselves with the pro-life movement. I have a melting pot of friends, all with different political and/or religious viewpoints, so I hear many comments, from a diverse group of people. One of the arguments from the pro-choice/pro-abortion group of people has recently been heavy on my heart.
Of course, nobody wants to see a child born into a family where it’s not wanted, or cannot be cared for adequately. So a big point of contention with those who are upset with the Heartbeat Bill, or defunding Planned Parenthood is this: (loosely quoted) “Pro-lifers only care about the baby in the womb. Once born, they don’t care about what happens to the baby.” I’ve also heard it asked, “How many of these unwanted babies have you adopted?”
This set me to thinking. They have a point. It is easy for us to sit back and say we are against using abortion as birth control. There are many of us who feel that way, and I don’t apologize for my feelings. I’ve known women who have had it done and never think twice about it, and I’ve known others who have lived to regret it every single day, and struggle with forgiving themselves, and those who have medical issues because of the procedure.
While I can’t remember ever not being a person of faith, I’m not sure that my pro-life stance is due solely to my faith. With a life-long career in healthcare, just the awesome, magical, amazing act of conception is, for me, as scientific as it is God-inspired. I mean, even if I didn’t believe in God and love Jesus, I still think I would believe that life begins at conception.
While I am free to hold that belief, that doesn’t mean that I can sit back and judge those who feel differently. What it means is that I’m called to stand by my beliefs, and do something. If we are opposed to ending the life in the womb, then perhaps it is time for us to get busy and do something to help. If we want to encourage women to stop aborting their babies, then it’s up to us to change things to help facilitate this.
Yeah, we can march in protest outside abortion clinics, we can get on social media and preach about the sin of abortion, and we can argue with those who oppose our beliefs. But that doesn’t make a tangible difference. A 16-year-old girl who goes into a crisis pregnancy center can be coerced into either aborting her baby, or keeping it herself, or putting it up for adoption, depending on the sponsors of said crisis center.
In an unrelated sermon on Sunday, my pastor made the statement, regarding the next generation, “Who wants the next generation more? We, the parents, or Hollywood? Whoever wants them more will get them.” The same thing applies here. Whoever wants the “rights” more will get them. If we pro-lifers are worried about the rights of the unborn, then we have to make decisions and sacrifices that facilitate that young girl, or that single mom, or even a happily married mom who simply doesn’t want another baby… we have to work to make it easier for these women to choose life for their baby.
How do we do this? Most of us don’t have tons of money to support clinics. But many of us can do a little bit. There is such a clinic in Winder called Come Alive Ministries that is an incredible resource for crisis pregnancies in Barrow County. There may be others, but I’m familiar with this one. They assist with prenatal care, post-partum care, educational classes, provision of resources, etc. It’s an awesome place for those in need. They are currently having their Sippy Cup fundraiser, asking people to deposit their loose change into the sippy cups and send donations to the center. I’m embarrassed to say that this is the first year I have actively participated, though I’ve known about it for a long time. I’m like a kid putting money into a piggy bank when I put my change in my sippy cup! I’m not sure how they run the actual clinic, if they need volunteers, etc., but I encourage each of you pro-lifers out there to check it out.
Another thing we can do is research the adoption process and write our legislators and promote a less expensive, more timely adoption process. There are so many families who would love to adopt children, but the process is very expensive and can take a very long time. How many more babies would be carried to term, and how many more children in orphanages would find happy, loving homes, if the process wasn’t so expensive, with so much red tape?
As individuals, we may feel like we can’t make much of a difference, but this simply isn’t true. I’ve already seen many sippy cups filled to the brim with change, dollar bills and checks. If each person who supports the pro-life movement would add a few coins to the pile, just think of the difference we could make right here in our own community!
Both sides of the issue have many arguments and “facts” on which to base their platforms. I think it’s a travesty that they say we only care about the baby when it’s inside the womb. Friends, let’s get busy, and put our money, time and action where the mouth is! Let’s take that argument away from them!
Thanks for listening!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
