Jacks: Season for fresh vegetables is here

I must say I had the Best Mother’s Day weekend.
I got to spend time with my son and see what amazing things he is doing. I spent time with the mother of my amazing grandsons who is an amazing mother and someone I dearly love. And I had a great visit with a childhood friend.
Apalachee High School football boosters are selling fantastic discount cards for $20. These are great deals for local restaurants and businesses and support the football program. Please support this local team. It’s worth every penny of the money. I got one last year and again this year to support my grandson, Tucker Jacks, who will be a junior on the team next year.
—
It’s getting to be the time of the year where fresh vegetables are available everywhere locally. I encourage you to buy locally from farmers, produce stands and stores that sell from local growers. These are the best vegetables and fruits available. It’s also a great time to start those healthy diets. I love eating the raw veggies alone or in great salads. Even smoothies taste better with fresh fruits in veggies in them. My favorite salad does not include lettuce but gives your metabolism a big kick start, and your taste buds will love the mixture of flavors. I was asked to share it again. It’s my famous workout salad.
Workout Salad
Ingredients
1 head of broccoli, cut in florets
1 head of cauliflower, cut in small pieces
1 small bag of baby carrots (about a cup full)
1 small can sliceed black olives
1 cup of cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup pickle ring peppers (I use the mild ones)
1 cup green bell peppers
Fat-free ranch dressing or your favorite vinaigrette dressing
Directions
Mix all veggies together. Add pickled peppers and black olives (drained good). Add tomatoes last. This is enough for several meals if only one person is eating or two so you can wait and add dressing to the part you plan on eating. Store in airtight container in fridge for a week. Add protein such as rotisserie chicken or pork or baked fish to complete the meal.
—
Marinated cucumber salad is a cool and refreshing g complement to almost any meal. This Asian-style cucumber salad utilizes soy sauce and sesame oil to bring lots of flavor without a lot of work.
Asian Cucumber
Salad
Ingredients
3 cups cucumbers, peeled, seeded and sliced
1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
For the dressing
2 Tbsps. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
2 tsps. honey
2 Tbsps. chopped cilantro or sliced green onion
1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Place cucumbers, red onions and red bell peppers in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, rice vinegar, sesame oil, honey, cilantro and sesame seeds. Taste and add salt and pepper if desired. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours.
—
Being creative with fruit, veggies and seafood can result in a really tasty but healthy salad. Your taste buds will love you for this salad.
Mango
Mandarin Sesame
Shrimp Salad
Ingredients
1 ½ lb. uncooked shrimp, shelled and deveined
8 cups chopped romaine or green leaf lettuce
1 avocado, pitted and thinly sliced
1 large mango diced
1/2 cup mandarin oranges
1 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup shelled edamame
1/4 cup cilantro, roughly chopped
Sesame seeds, for topping (optional)
Dressing
1/2 cup oil (vegetable, canola, or peanut)
1/2 cup rice vinegar
1/4 cup soy sauce (I use low sodium)
2 Tbsps. sesame oil
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1/2 tsp. ground ginger (more to taste)
Directions
Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender and purée until smooth. Pour 1/3 of the mixture into a large re-sealable bag. Add shrimp to bag, seal and chill for 10-30 minutes. Cover and chill the remaining sauce to use for dressing.
Discard marinate and grill shrimp over medium heat or sauté in a skillet over medium heat on the stove for 4-8 minutes until shrimp turn pink. Assemble salads with lettuce, avocado slices, mangoes, mandarin oranges, bell peppers and edamame. Top with shrimp. Serve with reserved dressing and garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds.
—
I think a combination of tomatoes and cucumbers with whatever gives you a wonderful salad to enjoy. I love adding avocados to make a simple summer salad to enjoy with baked chicken or a grilled steak.
Tomato, Cucumber and Avocado Salad
Ingredients
6 small tomatoes, cut into wedges
1 English cucumber, cut into slices and then halved
1 large avocado pit removed, peeled and chopped
3 Tbsps. thinly sliced red onion
1/4 cup chopped basil
3 Tbsps. white balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsps. olive oil
Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions
Place the tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado and red onion in a large bowl. Sprinkle salad with fresh basil. Drizzle balsamic vinegar and olive oil over the salad. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
—
Many people feel they need to detox their system before starting a new diet. They go out and buy all these cleansing products that cost a ton of money. Well this can be done without all the terrible tasting shakes and starving yourself for that day. This salad is a great way to kick off your new diet and detoxes at the same time. And it tastes great.
Seriously Delicious
Detox Salad
Ingredients
3 cups finely chopped kale leaves
2 cups finely chopped broccoli florets
2 cups finely chopped red cabbage
1 cup matchstick (shredded) carrots
1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro Leaves
1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds
1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
1 avocado, peeled pitted and diced
1 batch Carrot Ginger Dressing (recipe to follow)
Carrot Ginger Dressing Ingredients
1 large carrot, peeled and roughly chopped
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsps. avocado oil or olive oil (or any mild flavored cooking oil)
1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh ginger
1 Tbsp. honey (or your desired sweetener)
1 Tbsp. white (shiro) miso
1/2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
Directions
Add all ingredients together in a large bowl and toss to combine. Serve immediately. (Or if you are not going to serve the entire salad in one setting, the salad can be mixed without the dressing and refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 2 days with the dressing refrigerated separately in another sealed container.)
To make the Carrot-Ginger Dressing, add all ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse until completely smooth.
Season to taste with salt and pepper and/or extra honey if you like a sweeter dressing, serve immediately or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to a week.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
