After a long offseason, Apalachee and Winder-Barrow head football coaches Tony Lotti and Ed Dudley were thrilled to get back on the field last week as the Wildcats and Bulldoggs began their two-week spring practices — the first step toward the goal of improving on tough seasons last fall that saw both teams miss the postseason.
“I’m happy to be around the guys again. It seems like it’s been forever,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats opened practice last Thursday and will scrimmage at East Jackson on May 15 at 6 p.m. “(Spring practice is) really a big evaluation period to see where the development of the younger players is at. Some are further along right now than we thought they’d be and some are not quite where we’d hoped they’d be. Everybody’s got a clean slate to show us if they’re stronger, faster and more mature. We’re going to look at as many kids as possible and evaluate how they do in certain circumstances.
“With the spring game, we want to get an idea of how a kid’s going to respond when the lights come on.”
Lotti helped breathe life back into the Apalachee program during his first season last fall as the team became more competitive, won three games in a row in the middle of the year (including a victory over its crosstown rival Winder-Barrow to snap a five-year losing skid against the Bulldoggs) and stayed competitive in most of the rest of its contests. But the Wildcats lost four straight contests to close out the year, finishing 3-7 and missing the state playoffs for a ninth straight year. It was progress for the Wildcats, but not where they wanted to be.
So how does Apalachee get to that next level?
“It’s about reminding them of who we are and what we want to achieve and focusing on the process,” Lotti said. “You want to make them see that two plus two equals four and we’ve got to be able to put it all together to achieve the outcome we’re looking for.”
The Wildcats have a handful of key seniors they lost to graduation that they’ll have to replace. AJ Millbrooks, the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA two-way player of the year, was a standout in the backfield, secondary and at punter, while Josh Agbenou and Alex Stephenson anchored a solid linebacking corps.
But there are also a number of key returners on both sides of the ball. Quarterbacks AJ Forbing (rising senior) and Todd Jones (rising junior) both showed progression throughout the year and are having a good spring so far, Lotti said, while rising junior running back Tauheed Ferguson will look to replenish the production the team is losing from the graduations of Millbrooks and Stephenson.
Rising senior Jared Clark was a breakout all-region player in the secondary and has moved to safety, Lotti said. Rising seniors Shaan Cook (receiver/defensive back) and Tyrik Sims (linebacker/tight end) will likely be key two-way players, and rising senior offensive and defensive lineman Nate Hodnett is a returning all-region player and college prospect who has collected a handful of FBS offers.
“The big thing about last year’s seniors is they did a great job with buying in to change the culture around the program, and we’re starting to see some guys show that same leadership ability heading into this year,” Lotti said. “We’ve moved some guys around and the kids are working really hard competing for spots. We’re always evaluating. Every day, kids are competing for a starting spot. Nothing’s given to anybody. If you want a spot, you have to earn it. And I really like what I’ve seen from the guys and how they’re responding.”
Meanwhile, across town, Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley is also looking for better results as he enters his second year at the helm. Dealing with youth and inexperience in several areas, the Bulldoggs suffered from inconsistency, dropped their final six games and went winless in region play on the way to a 2-8 finish after four straight years of playoff football under former coach Heath Webb.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we want to get back to those Winder-Barrow values of toughness and playing physical defense,” Dudley said. “One of our biggest problems was self-inflicted wounds so we’re preaching accountability to the kids and how to be accountable to each other. We’ve got the same tough schedule and we’re going to have to play much cleaner if we want to have more success.
“The No. 1 thing we’re focused on is personnel and sorting out where guys are going to be playing and building depth. This could be a fairly young team, but so far practices have been good.”
The Bulldoggs also will be looking to fill some key holes, particularly along the defensive line where they lost three starters from a stout unit. Among those was all-state defensive end Logan Cash, who signed with and enrolled early at Clemson, but Deondre Millwood and Crishun Barnes were also key seniors on the interior. Talented rising junior defensive end Jacob Merrifield will anchor the line and will also be slated to start on an offensive line that returns several players.
“The defensive line was a real area of strength for us, and now that’s a spot we’ve got to rebuild. So far, we’re looking pretty good,” Dudley said. “Jacob’s a big part of that and he’s had a couple of great practices. I love his energy and enthusiasm.”
Offensively, the Bulldoggs will seek to replace the backfield production they’re losing from running back Jamar Mack and will look to build depth at receiver beyond prospective returners Brett Landis and Tyreek Perkins.
Pulling it all together will be rising senior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan. Sullivan, who took over for three-year starter Brock Landis. Sullivan grew more comfortable in the starting role as the year went on and finished with 1,228 yards passing with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Sullivan is currently in the middle of a playoff run with the Winder-Barrow baseball team, and that is allowing several younger players to take some snaps behind center. Rising sophomores Logan Thayer and Trevor Summerfield have both been getting reps with the first-team offense, while rising freshmen Brooks House and Conyer Smith are also seeing time.
“Jhaydon is still the guy until someone unseats him for that starting spot, but this is a good opportunity for those younger guys and they’re responding.”
The Bulldoggs will wrap up the spring on May 16 when they host Jackson County for a spring scrimmage at 7 p.m. That’ll give Dudley the chance to stand across the field from an old coaching friend in Rich McWhorter, who joined the Panthers after a legendary three-decade career at Charlton County that saw him win 288 games and four state titles with the Indians.
“I think it’ll be fun for both teams and I know there’s a lot of excitement over there,” Dudley said. “He’s a great high school football coach and I’m looking forward to it.”
Football: Apalachee, Winder-Barrow evaluating players, looking to fill holes as spring practice continues
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry