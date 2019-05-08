Baseball: Effingham upends Bulldoggs in Elite Eight sweep

The top-ranked Winder-Barrow baseball team entered its GHSA Class AAAAAA quarterfinal series with Effingham County on Wednesday winners of 20 straight games and feeling confident about its chances — playing at home against a club it had beaten once already this season.
But it was the red-hot Rebels who ruled the day. Effingham rode a strong pitching performance from senior Ethan Johnson to claim a 3-2 victory in Game 1 and then got more solid pitching in Game 2 from junior Merritt Evans, came through with timely hits and took advantage of some critical defensive miscues by the Bulldoggs to win 10-3 and complete the sweep.
The Rebels (30-5), the Region 2 champions, avenged a 14-0 loss to the Bulldoggs in Evans suffered on March 2, extended their winning streak to 13 and advanced to the semifinals, where they will travel to Heritage, Conyers in a series scheduled to start Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Bulldoggs saw their season come to an end at 28-5 and were denied their first trip to the Final Four since 1991.
“Anytime you lose, it’s tough, and we have haven’t had many this year,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said. “They prepared every day and were consistent. And that’s just baseball and it’s high school baseball. I’m proud of them. We competed our butts off and we didn’t get the breaks when we needed them. But we prepared and our guys played hard, and that’s all I can ask.”
After two straight exits in the Sweet Sixteen, the Bulldoggs entered this season with a veteran, senior-heavy squad, intent on getting over the hump and pursuing the program’s first state title since 1979. After a 9-8 loss to Bob Jones High School of Madison, Ala. on March 9 that dropped them to 8-3, they got hot and steamrolled their way through Region 8 play en route to a third consecutive region title before cruising through the first two rounds of the postseason to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2016.
But on Wednesday, it wasn’t meant to be. The Bulldoggs’ high-powered lineup was kept largely bay by Johnson and Evans, who outpitched Winder-Barrow’s dominant pitching staff, and they were outplayed defensively.
“We got deep in the playoffs and were knocking on the door again,” Smith said. “Our guys are playing baseball the right way. You get a break here, you get a break there, but the bottom line is our guys are playing the right way and handling themselves with character.”
Effingham scored runs in each of the first three innings of Game 1 off Winder-Barrow starter Cain Tatum to stake Johnson out to an early lead. And the crafty right-hander went to work from there, commanding his fast ball, mixing in an array of offspeed pitches and getting a boost from strong defensive play by the Rebels to limit the Bulldoggs to just three hits while walking one and striking out a pair.
Winder-Barrow’s lone offensive fireworks came in the bottom of the fourth when Hunter Marsh launched a two-run homer to left to trim the deficit to 3-2. But Johnson did not allow another baserunner the rest of the way, retiring the final 11 men he faced to nail down the win.
“We hit a lot of line drives at people and a lot of deep balls that got caught, but (Johnson) did a great job. I tip my cap to both their pitchers for mixing it up, keeping the ball down in the zone and doing just enough to put guys away.”
The Bulldoggs turned to senior southpaw Austin Lockridge, who entered Game 2 having pitched 10 hitless innings this postseason, but the Rebels got a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the first on a throwing error to grab a quick 2-0 lead.
Winder-Barrow pulled even in the second when Sam Darling and Jhaydon Sullivan hit back-to-back doubles with one out to make it 2-1 and Sullivan later scored on a balk to tie the game. But the Rebels vaulted back ahead with three runs in the fourth. Austin Mealor hit an RBI double and a pair of errors by the Bulldoggs led to two more Effingham runs.
The Rebels added three more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, RBI single and RBI double, and then tacked on two more in the sixth on an RBI single and a wild pitch to put it out of reach.
Lockridge took the loss, allowing eight runs (only four earned) in 4 2/3 innings of work. Darling led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, while Blake Friend added two hits.
It was the final outing for eight Winder-Barrow seniors, including Smith’s son, third baseman/pitcher Zack Smith, who has signed to play at Ole Miss. Tatum, a Georgia signee, and Lockridge will also depart, along with center fielder Darling, designated hitter Trace Jeffers, left fielder Shelby Davis, outfielder Lance Sikes and pitcher Noah Higgins.
But the Bulldoggs will also bring back a strong nucleus to build around next season, including highly-touted shortstop/pitcher Brady House who followed up his strong freshman season with an even stronger sophomore campaign. Several other starters are rising seniors, including Friend behind the plate, Marsh at first, third and on the mound, Trevor Maddox at second and Sullivan in right.
“This senior class has been outstanding,” Smith said. “They learned from the older group ahead of them, they have led this younger group and they’ve just been a steady group of guys who left their mark and a good legacy here. Our younger guys have been hungry for their opportunity. They haven’t let up in the weight room and they know there are a few openings coming up.
“We’re ready to keep going and not rebuild, but reload.”
Baseball: Effingham upends Bulldoggs in Elite Eight sweep
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry