Barrow school budget adopted on first vote

The Barrow County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a $137.4 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020, starting July 1.
The budget will use $2.7 million in reserve funds. The board added about $1.4 million to the total at the work session last week. Almost all of that, $1.2 million, will be used to buy security cameras that will provide audio and video capability in every classroom. Other money added last week will pay for an agricultural teacher and classroom set-up at Haymon-Morris Middle School.
The money for that will all come from the reserve fund although superintendent Chris McMichael said after the meeting that some money will be used from SPLOST — Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax — funding and about $30,000 will come from the state.
The projected reserved fund for June 2020 is $12.9 million.
Board chair Lynn Stevens urged the board to approve the cameras in every class as a security measure. The total cost is expected to be $4.2 million.
McMichael said the cost will be looked at each year. The first year, it will come from the reserve fund. The board discussed financing the cost over five years.
McMichael said the installation of the cameras would be done throughout the next school year. Plans for renovations at Westside Middle School, Yargo Elementary School and a new high school adjacent to Sims Academy have the cameras in those construction budgets.
The budget also will provide teachers with a $3,000 pay increase. That money will come from the state. Gov. Brian Kemp proposed a $5,000 pay raise for all of Georgia’s teachers, but dropped that to $3,000 because of budget constraints.
Most of the revenue comes from the state government, about $89 million, and another $43.9 million is projected in local taxes.
