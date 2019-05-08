Ga. Supreme Court hears arguments in Hamilton case

The Georgia Supreme Court, on Tuesday, heard oral arguments in the state’s appeal of a Barrow County judge’s decision in October to reverse the conviction of a Hoschton man found guilty of murdering his nephew and grant him a new trial.
In the Tuesday afternoon session, Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Smith argued that former Chief Superior Court Judge David Motes erred in granting Paul Lamar Hamilton a new trial, in part because there was overwhelming evidence that Hamilton had committed the crime and that Motes had applied an improper legal standard in reversing the jury’s verdict.
Atlanta-based attorney Kyle Winchester, representing Hamilton, argued that Motes was within his discretion as the “13th juror” and was entitled to substantial deference to make his decision.
Hamilton, now 78, a former Barrow County magistrate judge, was convicted on one charge of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault in October for shooting Brandon Lay, 34, of Statham, at point-blank range in the head and killing him on Oct. 17, 2015 while Lay sat in a truck at the intersection of Old Hog Mountain and Charlie Hall roads in Hoschton.
Hamilton, who claimed he did not recognize his nephew at the time because he had been estranged from the family, but had guardianship of him when he was a teenager, suspected Lay of burglarizing property he owned on Charlie Hall Road and confronted him and the two women he was with. He was found not guilty on a single count of malice murder.
Friends of Hamilton’s daughter, with Hamilton’s permission, went to his property on Charlie Hall Road on the morning of Oct. 17, 2015 to deer hunt and spotted Lay and his girlfriend, Teddi Taylor, with a U-Haul by an unoccupied mobile home on the property. After a brief confrontation, Lay and Taylor fled. After deputies responded to the scene, Hamilton arrived and told them, “If I catch someone else on my property, you’ll need to call the coroner.”
Smith told the Court on Tuesday that Lay and Taylor went to the residence of a friend, Judy Hewatt, and asked her to come help retrieve some of the items that were scattered on the roadside from the U-Haul.
The three went back to the area in Hewatt’s truck and were spotted by two women who notified Hamilton. Hamilton then drove to the intersection and blocked Hewatt’s vehicle to confront them.
After a brief altercation, Hamilton shot Lay through the left temple. He told deputies that Lay and the women had grabbed him and pulled him into the window of the truck, and then he drew his gun.
“That’s when I shot him deader than s***,” he told deputies.
See more in the May 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
