Winder council strikes down rezoning request on North Broad St.

The Winder City Council, on Tuesday, voted to deny a request to rezone a little more than two acres at 251 North Broad St. in order to allow for the sale of storage buildings on the property.
The council’s decision went against the recommendation of the city’s planning board, which recommended approval at its meeting last month. The vote on councilman Sonny Morris’ motion to deny on Tuesday was 3-1 with councilman Jimmy Terrell opposed. Councilmen Michael Healan and Chris Akins were absent.
Morris said he was concerned that changing the zoning of the property, from B-1 Neighborhood Commercial to B-2 General Commercial, would be “spot zoning.”
“That’s something we’ve been trying to stay away from for quite a while,” Morris said. “All the surrounding properties are B-1.”
Frank Whiddon had sought the rezoning and told the planning board last month he would operate the business and that he would have access on two streets to get the storage buildings on the property.
The board recommended by a 3-1 vote to approve the request on the condition that no automotive, recreational vehicles or motorcycle displays or sales be allowed on the property; no automotive machinery repairs or similar operations be allowed; and no tire sales, repairs or recapping be allowed.
Holly Sheats cast the lone dissenting vote. The minutes for the meeting did not indicate why she opposed the recommendation.
