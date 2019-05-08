One federal lawsuit against the City of Statham has been settled.
Catherine Corkren, who brought the lawsuit, and Zack Greenamyre, one of her attorneys, have said the case is settled. The suit was filed in October.
The Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, the liability insurer for the city, and Corkren settled the suit.
The insurer has paid Corken and her attorneys $43,697.50.
The city is not a signatory to the agreement.
The agreement says it is “hereby made and entered by Catherine Corkren in favor of the city of Statham, Georgia and Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency, the liability carrier for the released party.”
The settlement is for the city’s decision to ban Corkren from city property, and specifically from open meetings.
The city banned Corken from city property for life.
It does not affect Corkren’s Superior Court lawsuit against the city for violations of the state’s open-meeting acts. That lawsuit was filed in April. It contends violations occurred in March 2018 and April.
The federal lawsuit says, “Taking all of the allegations made against (Corkren) at the Sept. 13, 2018, meeting as true, there was no cause to ban (her) from the City of Statham for life.”
She said she “often attended” government meetings in Statham before she was banned in September 2018.
She contended she was banned because of “her prior criticism of the City of Statham and some of its officials.”
The settlement is a five-page agreement.
IMO...It was wrong, stupid, vindictive and spiteful of Bridges, Barton, and the rest of the clowns on council to "ban her" in the first place. Did they honestly think they would get away with that?!? The city attorney, Mitchell, reportedly advised them on the banning, which raises questions re his accountability, too. No free passes!
Tally up $43K to settle, plus whatever money Mitchell charged in legal fees, peoples' time, bad PR, aggravation all around, and likely predictable hikes in next year's insurance premium for the tax payers.
That adds up to an awful lot of money that could have been spent on fixing some of the broken stuff in Statham. Instead of chucking money down the loo for city attorney fees that didn't play out so well after all.
There is a video of this banning circus. You can see that Ms. Corkren tried her best to talk the council out of making a big mistake. And embarrassing themselves. But they did anyway. What can one say - clowns must like the spotlight!
Perhaps the officials had themselves a few moments of spiteful joy when they first banned Ms. Corkren. A few hand shakes and high fives, maybe. Childish. One can imagine there was no joy in Mudville later, when this bunch of fools had to publicly rescind the ban. Pass the towels, please, the council needs to wipe that egg off their faces.
Statham officials probably ought to knock off their grade-school nonsense, stop whining, and start to behave as fair-minded public servants. After all, there are a number of lawsuits against Statham still-to-come, and those NEW plaintiffs are seeking to be made whole, too.
Just like this woman.
And the city of Statham has "a lot to do with" her, as her loved one was unjustly arrested by that disgraced Statham cop Lofton. That instance was a starting point for much of the citizen involvement there now.
So, you see, Statham "invited" her to this rather sordid party. Now they realize that citizens are standing up for themselves, and these fools are trying ridiculous stunts to shut people up.
BTW, those city officials darn well better know "what the rules are." Or step down and go sell shoes before their unknowingness allows others to be harmed.
The beauty of America is that Ms. Corkren does not have to "move on" until she is satisfied, and darn well good and ready. And at present, those leaders still have a lot of explaining to do.
The beauty of America is also that I, a tax payer in the community in question, have the right to be concerned when I see someone that hops into their car to drive to a city looking to exploit faults at every meeting, regardless of the impact of the topics being discussed. Trust me, I believe that Ms. Corkren has every right to defend her loved one. She not only deserves to do so but should feel empowered to do so as well. But until the citizens can get the current train wreck out of office, she and her attorney appear to have their hands in an unattended cookie jar.
It is wonderful that you are an involved citizen, because it sure seems this town needs more.
Ms. Corkren may indeed be contributing to the tax base via the taxes from purchasing food, gas, etc., as she comes into town, and patronizes businesses there. She sure has paid the city for records!
The "unattended cookie jar" may not actually be unattended at all. Potentially abused, maybe. But hard to say because the audits have been problematic for recent years, with bookkeeping issues called out by the auditing accountant. IMO The officials are responsible for all of that, at the end of the day.
One does have to wonder...are sloppy books an accident or on purpose? Neither option is acceptable of course.
If the officials would quit giving citizens reasons to sue, I would wager the lawsuits would cease. One can hope.
Your comment that the Statham officials "arent able to understand the rules" [sic] makes me think. A person would really have to work at being as ridiculous as Statham officials have been...so...
Perhaps the antics of the Statham public servants are purposefully deployed to deflect seeing what lies beneath the surface?
One cannot shake the notion that issues like water and sewer infrastructure may have something significantly amiss, or else why were Mrs. Moore and Mr. McDaniel arrested in such a controversial manner? Not supposed to see something, perhaps, and if so, what was "it"?
What ELSE might REALLY be going on in Statham?
Perhaps the coming civil lawsuits will get at the answers.