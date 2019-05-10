Terrell: Barr charts his course

If the progressive left has been having bad dreams since Donald Trump’s presidential election, things may be about to change.
Instead of bad dreams, those nocturnal visions may turn into nightmares any night now thanks to Attorney General William Barr.
Last week the attorney general made it quite clear that he has had enough of the left’s “political games” and he doesn’t plan to tolerate their actions any longer.
To put an additional emphasis on his words, the country’s attorney general told members of Congress and the media that he has appointed a Justice Department team of investigators to look into the “…shady origins of the Obama administration’s Russia probe.”
According to a report posted by the Conservative Institute, Barr was quoted as saying, “To the extent there was overreach, what we have to be concerned about is a few people at the top getting it in their heads that they know better than the American people.”
Barr’s reference was obviously pointed at Federal Bureau of Investigation staff, as well as members of the Department of Justice.
The alleged spy operation against Donald Trump by the Democrats was supposedly financed in part by the Hillary Clinton campaign. The nearly two-year investigation conducted by Robert Mueller and his staff failed to produce any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.
The left remains in disbelief and have now turned on Mueller as they continue to try to prove interference in the investigation by President Trump.
The squealing sounds more like a November hog killing since the tables have been turned.
If you have noticed in recent weeks, the Clintons have had little to say. Fired FBI Director James Comey is squealing to anyone that will listen, hoping, I suppose, to sell more books before the curtain crashes upon him.
A number of other Democrats are all crying foul, keeping the media busy with the same old Russian accusations and maintaining national media exposure.
The media desperately needs to keep the focus on Trump and the Russians but they are losing ground daily and rightfully so.
Barr was quoted as saying that he believed illegal spying did occur by the U.S. government and that the intrusion should be investigated.
The AG told the Senate Judiciary Committee in no uncertain terms, “We have to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon.”
Later while testifying to the Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Barr was on record saying, “I think spying did occur. The question is whether it was adequately predicated. And I’m not suggesting it was adequately predicated. But I need to explore that.”
Of course, Democrats and progressives alike have yelled that the attorney general has no evidence pointing to any activity by the Obama administration, or others, as to being involved with any illegal spying or activities against the Trump campaign or his presidency.
However, it’s beginning to look like the FBI, DOJ and the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) were all involved. We may find some quick answers as the federal investigators take a close look at the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants obtained during the covert operation against President Trump.
It is certainly beginning to appear that the FBI emails will reveal more than just some damning evidence against the bureau and, perhaps, others.
The progressive left may have met their match in AG William Barr.
They have insulted him from head to toe and done everything except literally throw rocks at him. He has remained cool and patient under fire, even when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly accused him of lying to Congress.
The office of Attorney General, even though occupied for the past 12-16 years, appears to now have a real attorney general and not some proxy standing in the shadows.
The “deplorables” may finally have the attorney general this country needs.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
