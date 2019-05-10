Ginn: 2019 education legislation

Over the past few weeks, my newsletters have contained important information on priority legislation that passed during the 2019 legislative session.
This week’s highlights address one of our priorities that remains at the top of our list each and every year, and that is education legislation. This legislation is not only created to benefit our school systems and their functionality, but is aimed to serve our teachers, staff and, most importantly, our children.
Here are some of the highlights related to education that passed this year:
•Senate Bill 15 would require public schools to conduct threat assessments every five years by a third-party agency, consisting of either Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) or a company trained by GEMA. Additionally, SB 15 would streamline communication efforts between schools and the relevant state intelligence agencies designated in the legislation. This bill would also require that schools use and promote a statewide mobile application to report suspicious activity or potential threats. This legislation is awaiting the Governor’s approval or veto.
•Senate Bill 48 would instruct the State Board of Education to develop a policy of dyslexia screening for all kindergarten students, referral for students with identified dyslexia characteristics in grades one to three, as well as screening for those who did not attend kindergarten or were not screened in kindergarten. The bill would also require the Georgia Department of Education to implement guidance and training in all schools regarding the teaching of students with dyslexia and require that schools submit data to the department regarding students with dyslexia. Under SB 48, a pilot program lasting three years would be implemented to address the requirements in this legislation before they go into effect in 2024. This legislation was signed by the Governor on May 2, 2019, and will become effective July 1, 2019.
•Senate Bill 60 would require the Georgia Department of Education to post guidelines and relevant information on the nature and warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest on its website for students participating in interscholastic athletic activities, their parents or guardians and coaches. Information would include risks associated with continuing to play after experiencing symptoms. Additionally, a student who passes out while participating in or immediately after an interscholastic athletic activity who is known to pass out or faint during or after such activity must be removed at that time until they are cleared in writing by a healthcare provider. This legislation was signed by the Governor on May 2, 2019, and will become effective July 1, 2019.
•Senate Bill 83 expands the content of courses in Georgia public high schools to include Hebrew Scriptures and the Old and New Testaments. The bill also includes the establishment of the Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) Scholarship Program to help provide students an additional resource and opportunity for educational success. This legislation is awaiting the Governor’s approval or veto.
•Senate Bill 108 would require courses in computer science to be provided in middle and high schools through a phase-in process which is outlined in the bill. By the start of the 2024-25 school year, every high school in a local school system must offer a course in computer science. The Department of Education would be responsible for ensuring the Georgia Virtual School has the capacity to enable schools to meet the requirements and grants will be provided to certain eligible entities. This legislation was signed by the Governor on May 2, 2019, and will become effective July 1, 2019.
•House Bill 59 would allow students, who have a military parent or guardian on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces who has received military orders to relocate within the state, to enroll in the public school of the attendance zone they will be relocated to prior to establishing physical residency. This legislation is awaiting the Governor’s approval or veto.
•House Bill 83 would require recess to be scheduled for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, with certain exceptions for weather and other scheduled activities. This legislation is awaiting the Governor’s approval or veto.
•House Bill 530 would require the Georgia Department of Education to provide a declaration of homeschooling to local school districts. Under HB 530, if a child is withdrawn from school without filing a declaration and the student stops attending school for 45 days, the school would be required to inform the Department of Family and Children Services. This legislation is awaiting the Governor’s approval or veto.
Our goal in passing this legislation is to ensure that we are setting our students up for a successful future in any way we can.
I hope that by providing funding, resources and placing our students in the hands of some of the nation’s top educators, they will be enabled to thrive in and out of the classroom.
Other pieces of legislation related to education passed during this year’s session, but I wanted to share with you some of the highlights. As always, if you have any questions or concerns about these bills, please reach out to my office.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: 2019 education legislation
