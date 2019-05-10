England: Wrap-up of the 2019 legislative session

The Georgia General Assembly did some heavy lifting on important legislation during its 2019 legislative session.
Our $27.5 billion spending plan for Fiscal Year 2020 provides enough money to give teachers and other certified employees in our public schools $3,000 annual raises, plus 2-percent raises to every non-certified employee as well as to all state employees. As I said on the House floor just before passage of the Appropriations Act, the raise for teachers is the largest in the state’s history. I promised teachers we would do our best for them, and while we had to roll up our sleeves to make the numbers work, in the end we were very happy to be able to meet the ambitious $3,000 threshold set by Gov. Brian Kemp.
We also fully funded the Quality Basic Education school funding formula for the second year in a row. The Georgia Department of Education in the new fiscal year will net more than $707 million in new dollars. Its full appropriation of $10.6 billion is 38.65 percent of the entire state budget. That is triple the funding of the next biggest agency.
Even with the raises and other funding priorities, our FY2020 spending is based on a very moderate estimate of 2.3 percent revenue growth. We budgeted within our means, and the good news from the Governor’s Office on May 6 was that Georgia’s net tax collections last month jumped 24.2 percent compared to April 2018!
Year to date, tax collections are 5 percent ahead of 2018, and that is more than twice the projected revenue increase for the FY2020 budget. We also set another education finance record for the upcoming fiscal year with $1.25 billion in lottery funds for our state’s Pre-K program and for HOPE scholarships and grants. In addition, Pre-K will get another $500,000 for more childcare assistance at quality-rated centers through the Childcare Services Program.
Other funding priorities for new revenue in FY2020 are programs that assist our most vulnerable citizens — a $1 per-diem increase for relatives who provide foster care; $10 million for out-of-home foster care; $4.9 million for six new mental health facilities in underserved areas of the state; $7.9 million for supported employment; $23.5 million for the nation’s only state-funded nursing homes for military veterans; $1.4 million for more home-delivered meals and $2 million more for home and community living assistance for the elderly.
To address Georgia’s ongoing healthcare needs, the budget provides funding for another 211 graduate and 90 undergraduate slots and residencies at medical schools, funding for rural maternal health services and screening, staffing of the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, and three satellite perinatal sites in rural Jenkins, Randolph and Wilcox counties.
Also in rural Georgia, the budget provides $300,000 in grants to clean up blighted areas in small communities; $2 million for accelerating the state broadband mapping process; and a $300,000 grant program for small community visitor centers to assist with marketing local events and showcasing the communities in support of rural economic development. This spending bill is just one of the major pieces of legislation passed during the 2019 session. Since the end of the session in early April, Gov. Kemp has signed 10 healthcare bills. One could be of particular importance to your family. It requires health plans to establish “step therapy protocols” for medications that allow exceptions when physicians deem less-expensive drugs would be ineffective or that the delay of more expensive drugs would be harmful to a patient’s physical or mental health.
Based on what I learned during a series of Rural Development Council meetings around the state last year, I also was a strong supporter of House Bill 186. This bill, which the governor signed, increases the financial transparency of non-profit hospitals; limits the ability of hospitals to oppose certificate-of-need applications of competitors; outlaws the practice of buying ‘medical use rights’ to keep competitors from leasing space in other locations to prevent competition, and provides a way for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America hospital to convert from a ‘destination cancer hospital’ serving a very limited number of Georgia patients to a ‘general cancer hospital’ that could serve anyone seeking care.
I also supported the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act that Gov. Kemp signed Tuesday. The act recognizes that children before birth have the same Constitutional protections that they have after birth. It allows legal abortions only until a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically at about six weeks’ gestation. At that point, the unborn child would qualify as a dependent minor for income tax purposes, and the biological fathers would be responsible for child support up to the amount of direct medical and pregnancy-related expenses of the mother.
The act does allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest as long as a police report has been filed, or if a doctor determines there is a medical emergency threatening the life of the mother, or the pregnancy is medically futile. But medical care would have to be rendered to any infant born alive during an abortion and is capable of sustaining life. This act, while controversial, is a necessary correction to abortion precedence established decades before medical technology existed to clearly demonstrate the full humanity of unborn children.
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. He is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
and an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee, as well as a member of the following committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs; Education; Industry and Labor, and Natural Resources and Environment.
