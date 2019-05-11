Bennett: Celebrating moms

May is the month in which we honor mothers. I have recently learned some interesting trivia about how the tradition began, and thought I’d share a few tidbits here.
Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, Va. She began her campaign in 1905, the year her own mother passed. Anna Jarvis had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Anna wanted to see a day set aside to honor moms, because a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world.”
Her attempt at getting it recognized as a national holiday was rejected at first, because Congress proclaimed that then there would have to be a “Mothers-in-law day,” and nobody wanted that! By 1911, though, the U.S. began observing the holiday, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May to be designated as a national holiday to honor mothers.
Ironically, Anna Jarvis would later become resentful of the commercialization of the holiday. By the early ‘20s, Hallmark and other companies started selling Mother’s Day cards. Jarvis believed that the companies had misinterpreted and exploited the idea of Mother’s Day and that the holiday should be based on sentiment, and not profit. She organized boycotts and threatened lawsuits against the companies. She argued that people should honor and appreciate their moms with handwritten letters, instead of buying gifts and cards. She later became angered by the fact that carnations were linked to Mother’s Day, and were sold by American War Mothers as a fund raiser, and she was arrested for disturbing the peace.
This is a sad example of how we here in America can take a good thing and make it all about money. My mom still has handmade cards that my brother and I, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, made for her at school.
God bless all the teachers with their clever ideas and patience enough to ensure every mom had a special Mother’s Day, made by precious little hands.
One of my very favorites was a card from my brother when he was in probably the first grade. I’m sure they had prompts, but they were to make up a poem to put inside the little card they made. My brother’s poem read: “Mother’s Day is a happy day, when Jimmy and David (our cousins) come to play. Oh, Mother, we love you so! Even on Sundays, when the chickens crow!” We have loved and recited this poem together for many years, and always enjoy a great memory and a good laugh.
This year will be another first for us: Mom’s first Mother’s Day without Dad. Some may argue that a husband doesn’t have to honor his wife because “she’s not his mother.” But if you ask me, what better way to honor his own mother, than to show appreciation for the mother of his children?
My dad always honored my mom in that way. When we were little, he would make sure she had something special from us, and that we treated her like a queen on Mother’s Day.
It’s a tough day for those who have lost their moms, and for those moms who have lost their children. There are those whose memories of mom are not so pleasant, and this is a difficult day for them as well. If you are fortunate enough to still have your mom and/or your children, then you are blessed indeed.
Wishing you and yours a very blessed and happy Mother’s Day!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
