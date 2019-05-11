Jacks: Things to do with Vidalia onions

First of all, I’d like to say a big Happy Birthday to my youngest grandson, who turned 15 on May 5. Levi, hope your day was extra-special.
There is something I’d like to introduce you to that I found out about this past week from Anna at Lee Nails and then later from Jerry Martin who is promoting it. It’s called the Elite Shoppers Club. It’s an app you can download to your smart phone. It has over 500 local business coupons that gives you instant savings when shopping locally. So, if you shop in Barrow County you can find the business in the app, find the coupon for them and use it instantly for food and other things. Lee Nails has one that applies to their nails. It costs $2.99 per month, but if you shop much at all you will save more than that the first time you use it. I highly recommend it for saving in Barrow County. It’s a great way to promote buying locally and keeping your tax dollars where it can help where you reside.
It is Vidalia onion season. Vidalia onions are sweet compared to many other brands because of their low amounts of sulfur in the soil where they are grown in south Georgia. They grow in 13 counties in southern Georgia from middle April through early September. Many call them the official state vegetable. These onions are hand-planted and hand-harvested. With all of this said, I will share with you some wonderful recipes to use your Vidalia onions in.
Grilling in the summer is perfect for cooking Vidalia onions in this first recipe.
Saturday Night Vidalia Onions
Ingredients
4 large Vidalia onions
4 beef bouillon cubes
4 Tbsps. butter
Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Prepare a fire in a charcoal grill or preheat oven to 350 degrees. (Grilled taste much better.) Trim, slice and peel the onion without cutting off the root end. Using a potato peeler, cut a small cone-shaped section from the center of the onion. Cut the onion into quarters from the top down, stopping within a half-inch of the root end. Place a bouillon cube in the center of each onion. Slip slivers of butter between the sections and sprinkle with pepper. Wrap each onion in heavy-duty foil and place the onions directly into the hot coals. Cook the onions for 45 minutes, turning ever so often.
I’ve read that Vidalia onions can be found in all 50 states and each has their own special recipe. I’ve tried this one from Tennessee and really liked it. I added it to my recipe collection.
Tennessee Onions
Ingredients
2-3 whole Vidalia onions
4 Tbsps. unsalted butter
Garlic salt to taste
Pepper to taste
1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese. The better quality, the better taste.
1 cup Mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Fresh oregano or other herbs for garnish
Directions
Using nonstick cooking spray, prepare a 9x13 baking dish. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Slice the Vidalia onions in ¼- to ½-inch slices and separate the rings. Lay the rings in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the onion rings with garlic salt (about 1 tsp.) and pepper (about 1/2 tsp.). Cut the butter into cubes and place around the dish and on top of the onions. Spread the cheddar and mozzarella cheeses on top of the onions and then top with the grated Parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees uncovered for 30 minutes or until bubbly and the cheese has started to brown. (Brown cheese bits are the best part.) Remove from the oven, allow to cool for a few minutes. Garnish with some fresh herbs (oregano, thyme all work well). Serve over burgers, over steak or as a side dish.
Another tasty treat with Vidalia onions is making a soup using one of my favorite summer fruits — pears — that is good served hot or cold. When I first heard about this recipe, I really didn’t think I’d like it but it turned out to be really good. Much different than any soup that I’ve had before.
Vidalia and Pear Honey Soup
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
4 medium Vidalia onions, peeled and chopped
3 sweet ripe pears, peeled, cored and chopped
1 Tbsp. curry powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 quarts chicken broth
1 cup cream
1/4 cup honey
1 cup plain yogurt
2 Tbsps. minced chives
Directions
In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan, melt the butter with the oil over medium heat. Add the Vidalia onions and pears, stirring to soften 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle in the curry powder and salt. Stir for another minute until the curry powder is fragrant. Stir in the chicken broth and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before putting in food processor or blender to purée until smooth. Return purée to the pan and add the cream and honey. Heat through. Whisk in the yogurt and half the chives. Serve immediately. Sprinkle with the remaining chives or chill the soup thoroughly and serve in chilled bowls. Sprinkle with chives.
A rather simple dip I like to make with Vidalia onions is a big hit with friends.
Cheesy Baked Vidalia Onion Dip
Ingredients
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup grated Swiss cheese
1 1/2 cups chopped Vidalia onions
1 cup mayonnaise
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tsp. hot sauce
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Transfer to a 1-quart baking dish. Cook for 25 minutes. Serve with Ruffles or Doritos.
A great casserole with Vidalia onions is simple with Ritz crackers and, of course, a little cheese.
Vidalia Onion Pie
with Ritz Cracker crust
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter
2 cups roughly chopped Vidalia onions
1 1/4 cups Ritz cracker crumbs
5 Tbsps. butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup milk
3/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. Tabasco sauce
1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1/4 tsp. paprika
Directions
Add the 2 Tbsps. of butter to a large pan and cook Vidalia onion over medium heat until starting to soften. You want the onion to still have a little bite so don’t cook them too long. Remove from heat. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cracker crumbs with 5 Tbsps. melted butter and press into bottom and up the sides of a lightly greased 9-inch pie plate. Spoon Vidalia onions on top of the crust. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper and Tabasco sauce. Pour over onions. Sprinkle cheese and paprika on top. Bake for 30 minutes.
Note: To keep your Vidalia onions from rotting, store them in the legs of clean panty hose. Tie a knot between each onion. Hang in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
