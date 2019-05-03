Soccer: Dalton proves too much for Apalachee boys in second round

Apalachee boys’ soccer coach Chad Hooper knew it would take a flawless effort for the Wildcats to have a shot at top-ranked Dalton in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs Thursday.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, early defensive breakdowns kept them from mounting a threat to the Catamounts’ perfect record. Junior midfielder Manny Prieto scored three of Dalton’s five first-half goals as the Catamounts (20-0), ranked as high as No. 1 nationally, rolled to a 5-1 victory over Apalachee and advanced to the Elite Eight, where they are scheduled to host Glynn Academy on Wednesday.
The Wildcats, the No. 3 seed from Region 8, finished their season 10-6-2.
“They were just better than us. They looked like a college-level team,” Hooper said of Dalton, adding that the Catamounts started seven seniors, six of whom have already committed to colleges, including two who are heading for Wake Forest. “They were big and fast everywhere on the field and just more skilled than us. Sometimes you just run into an opponent that is better than you. It happens at every level. That’s one of the best teams I’ve ever gone against. I would be surprised if they didn’t win the whole thing. They’re just on another level.”
According to a report from the Dalton Daily Citizen, Prieto got the Catamounts on the scoreboard three minutes into the match, and senior forward Harrison Fraire added another goal a few minutes later. Prieto scored the next two goals, and senior midfielder Omar Hernandez added one before the break.
“Defensively, we broke down way too early,” Hooper said. “Then in the first few minutes, we had two corners that I thought we should have scored off of. They were below the knee and got all the way through the box without either team touching it. They were inside the 6, so they wouldn’t have been difficult shots. We just didn’t finish. I don’t think we would have beaten them but I think the score should have been a little closer.”
Apalachee got its lone goal early in the second half when freshman Martin Ramirez scored off a corner from Jorge Bazan.
“The guys were upset at halftime, but I told them afterward that we won the second half,” Hooper said. “(Dalton) kept their starters in until about the last 15 minutes. I was proud of them for not giving up any goals in the second half. They fought really hard and didn’t give up. Even at the end in the final few seconds, they were racing to try to get a quick corner off.”
Hooper credited junior centerback Jonathan Martinez and junior goalkeeper and co-captain Ronal Galindo for keeping the Catamounts’ offense from piling on.
“He saved some incredible shots and was without a doubt the player of the match for us,” Hooper said of Galindo, a second-team all-region selection. If anybody was there from a college and is in need of a goalie, they had have seen what he’s capable of.”
Apalachee will return a number of key players next season, including first-team all-region selections junior midfielder Nestor Perla and sophomore forward Corbin Cutter, Galindo, Martinez and Bazan, but there will still be the task of replacing seniors like midfielder Chris Godinez, one of the team’s leading scorers, and outside backs Jal Villarroel and Cesar Gonzales.
“We’re going to need some younger guys to step in,” Hooper said.
