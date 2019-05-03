Auburn man arrested in multi-state child porn sting

An Auburn man was among 82 people arrested recently as part of a massive child pornography sting across eight Southeastern states.
Daniel Joseph Mullinax, 35, of Auburn, listed as unemployed, was taken into custody as part of Operation Southern Impact III, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation of news release. Specific charges were not identified in the release, though the GBI said most of the charges revolved around possession or distribution of child pornography. Carol Chellew, 56, and Doug Chellew, 56, both of Jefferson, were also among the 31 people from Georgia charged in the sting.
The sting was coordinated by 10 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces and focused on those who possess and distribute child pornography and those who sexually exploit children in other ways using technology and the internet. A total of 17 children were rescued or identified as victims.
Planning for the operation began about four months ago and culminated in three days of investigative actions, including execution of search warrants, undercover operations and arrests, according to the release. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office was among the 171 law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies that participated in the operation.
Those arrested ranged in age from 20 to 70, and some of their occupations included nonprofit employee, small business partner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, youth group leader, former high school band director, freelance photographer, construction worker and painter.
"During the operation, 134 search warrants were executed and 215 knock and talks were conducted in those eight states," the release said. "During those search warrants and knock and talks, 861 digital devices were previewed and 1,613 digital devices were seized. Of those devices seized 203 were mobile phones."
