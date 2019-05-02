Basketball: Allen named new AHS girls' basketball coach

Apalachee High School announced this week the hiring of Derrick Allen as its new head girls' basketball coach.
Allen, who spent much of his childhood in Smyrna before moving to Orlando, Fla., where he graduated high school, is a 13-year coaching veteran who has been the head boys' junior varsity coach at Lowndes High School in Valdosta since 2016. He was previously head boys' coach at Lake Howell High School in Winter Park, Fla. He has also made assistant coaching stops in Florida at Freedom High School in Orlando, Hagerty High School and Lake Brantley High School.
Allen takes over at Apalachee for Gary Compton, who stepped down in March after six seasons at the helm.
The Lady Wildcats finished 7-19 this winter and loses its top player, senior forward Nakia Hooks, to graduation. But several other starters will return, including rising seniors Joanna Gross and Kesley Knox and rising junior Kensley Kraus.
See a full story in the May 8 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
