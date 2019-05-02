Baseball: Bite of revenge: Bulldoggs sweep River Ridge, advance to Elite Eight

The Winder-Barrow baseball team had waited a year for this, the chance to erase the rough memories of a pair of blowout losses to River Ridge in last season’s GHSA Class AAAAAA Sweet Sixteen. The Bulldoggs found themselves Thursday in the same round, against the same opponent, at home again, but with an extra chip on their shoulder.
And in the end, they wrote a much different ending.
Trevor Maddox singled in Jhaydon Sullivan to give top-ranked Winder-Barrow a 3-2 win in eight innings over the Knights in Game 1, and then the Bulldoggs pulled away early and rode a no-hitter from senior left-hander Austin Lockridge — his second straight — en route to a 10-0, five-inning victory to complete the sweep and advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldoggs (28-3), the Region 8 champions, will now host Region 2 champ Effingham County in a quarterfinal series that will likely begin Wednesday.
“It feels pretty good. I’ve been waiting a whole year to have this feeling,” Sullivan, the Bulldoggs’ junior right fielder, said of the sweep of the Knights (18-15), the No. 3 seed from Region 6 and state semifinalist the past two seasons. “Now we’re moving on and we’ve got to keep handling our business.”
“I was nervous coming into this (series); I really was,” Maddox, the team’s junior second baseman, added. “But I’m glad we all came together. Usually we aren’t the loud team, but we’ve had this (rematch) in the back of our heads all year. We were ready to play them and it showed.”
The emotion from the Bulldoggs was evident early on as they sought to exorcise the demons from last year’s series, in which the Knights outscored them 25-2 in 10 innings on their own turf.
Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith kept his calm and collected demeanor about him throughout the doubleheader Thursday. But after it was over and the team, having just run its win streak to 20, gathered in the outfield for a post-game huddle, that poker face of Smith’s broke as he led a raucous celebration.
“Since they’ve been in this program, these guys have done it right in every phase — the weight room, the classroom, the dugout, base running, pitching, defense and hitting,” Smith said. “We’re trying each day just to get better, so I can’t tell you how much it means to me to see them execute like this and to see everyone contribute. It’s huge for us.
“We learned from last year and that’s what it’s going to be about their whole lives and that’s why I’m so proud of these guys. They’ve stepped up to every challenge we’ve had. They’ve stepped up to the amount of work they’re being asked to do.
“It’s a fun group and I’m having a great time with them.”
Game 1 was a tense thriller that went into extra innings and set the stage for Sullivan and Maddox, the team’s No. 8 and No. 9 hitters. Prior to the start of the bottom of the eighth, Maddox walked up to Sullivan and encouraged him.
“We need this,” Maddox said to his teammate and classmate. “I want to come back next year with a ring.”
The pair made good on their pact as far as Thursday went. Sullivan drove an Ethan Anderson pitch over the River Ridge center fielder’s head and dove into third with a one-out triple. And with the Knights’ infield drawn in, Maddox got enough of an Anderson offering to poke it out behind second and score Sullivan with the winning run.
“Jhaydon and I are in weight training together and we’re always talking about baseball,” Maddox said. “All the work we’ve put in was for a moment like this. I was so hyped for him because at the beginning of the season he wasn’t starting, but now he’s got that starting position and he’s rolling. I’m just glad I got him in.”
Sullivan has indeed been rolling at the bottom of the lineup, and he kept that up Thursday, going 3-for-4 in the opener — finishing a home run shy of the cycle — and then following that up with a 1-for-2 performance with a walk in the nightcap.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sullivan said. “I’m thankful Coach Smith saw something in me and put me out in the field, and I’m glad I’m producing for my team.”
The production out of the bottom of the order for the Bulldoggs — Maddox had two hits and two walks on the day, while No. 7 hitter Sam Darling had three hits and an RBI — speaks to Smith’s philosophy that every player has an important role to play.
“You look at our lineup from top to bottom, there’s not an easy out,” Smith said. “Everybody’s got something to contribute. But the biggest thing (Thursday) for us was our pitching. It was just outstanding all the way around.”
The Bulldoggs gave Game 1 starter Cain Tatum an early 2-0 lead with an RBI single by Zack Smith in the first and a wild pitch that scored Darling in the second. The Knights cut the deficit in half in the third, when Anderson led off with a double and later scored on a passed ball, and then tied it in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Hayden Duffield.
Tatum, the senior right-hander and Georgia signee, matched River Ridge senior ace Brandon Smith, also a Georgia commit, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing the two runs (one earned) on seven hits, while walking two, hitting a pair and striking out nine. But after he gave up a sharp, one-out single to Colin Grant in the seventh that put runners at first and third, Smith opted to bring in sophomore standout Brady House from short. House, who had just missed homering to give the Bulldoggs the lead in the bottom of the sixth, and who had not pitched in two weeks, rose to the occasion. He got Duffield to pop out to short and then got Carson Bell to ground out to third to end the frame.
Winder-Barrow threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Hunter Marsh singled and Trace Jeffers walked with one out. But Shelby Davis then lined into an unlucky double play to send the game to the eighth. House, though, made quick work of the Knights, working a spotless inning, and was made the winner by Maddox’s walk-off hit.
“You saw some frustration from Brady at the plate, but the great thing about him is he knows how to compose and use that to his advantage,” Smith said. “And I think that frustration may have helped him a little bit on the mound. He was ready to rare back a little more, and his velocity played well against that type of lineup, so that’s why we used him in that situation.”
Game 2 wasn’t nearly as suspenseful. The Bulldoggs scored eight runs, all with two outs, in the top of the second behind some shaky defense from the Knights to put it out of reach quickly.
Marsh was hit by a pitch to start the inning and later moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Davis before Darling’s two-out RBI single put Winder-Barrow on the board. After Sullivan and Maddox drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, River Ridge starter Aaron Osada appeared to get out of the inning on a routine ground ball to third by House. But the ball got under the Knights’ third baseman’s glove, allowing Darling to score. Blake Friend then grounded to short, but House beat the force attempt at second, allowing Sullivan to cross home. Back-to-back two-run singles by Smith and Marsh extended the cushion to 7-0, and the Bulldoggs got one more run in the inning on a double steal.
The Bulldoggs added two more runs in the third when Maddox singled, Darling scored on a throwing error and Maddox wound up coming all the way around to score on the play on another throwing error.
That was more than enough support for Lockridge, who needed just 67 pitches to toss a second consecutive no-hitter, walking one and fanning 10 River Ridge hitters. A two-out walk and a throwing error in the fourth gave the Knights runners at second and third, but Lockridge escaped damage when he got Bell to ground out to end the inning.
Lockridge has now thrown 10 hitless innings this postseason and has struck out 21 hitters while allowing just two walks.
“I felt really great, really smooth,” Lockridge said of his performance Thursday. “The past two weeks and even during region play, I’ve been pounding the strike zone a lot and letting my teammates back me up.”
Lockridge has seen an increase this year in his strikeout rate as he’s made better use and developed stronger command of his three-pitch arsenal.
“My velocity went up a little bit from last season to this season, my curve got a little sharper and I’ve been able to better locate my change-up,” he said. “That change-up is probably one of my better pitches. It didn’t work as well tonight but I was still able to throw it early and get them off balance and then was able to throw the fast ball by them.”
Lockridge and his teammates are now on to the Elite Eight, where they’ll face an Effingham County team they defeated 14-0 on March 2. The Rebels swept Valdosta on Thursday and the Bulldoggs are expecting a much tougher battle than the contest two months ago.
“We’ve got to be able to do it again,” Maddox said. “We’re going to be ready to go and I hope we pack this house out.”
