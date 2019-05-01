Bethlehem Christian Academy senior Adam Gano wrapped up a successful high school track and field career last weekend, finishing second in the 200-meter dash in the GISA Class AAA state meet in Albany.
Gano ran a personal-best 23.14 seconds to finish as runner-up. He also competed in the 100-meter dash but did not place due to a false start. He finished 11th in the long jump.
Zach Patterson also had a successful meet for the Knights, finishing third in the discus (128 feet, 8 inches) and seventh in the shot put (40 feet, 4 inches), while Makyal Cooper took sixth in the 800-meter run (2:08.53). Colby Wright (3,200-meter run) and Garrett Nolan (110-meter hurdles) also competed at state for the BCA boys.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Knights were led by senior Olivia Morgan, who finished fifth in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and 10th in the long jump (14 feet, 7.75 inches).
Laura Clifford took ninth in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump. Abigail Lapp competed in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs, while Katherine Gano took part in the shot put.
Track and Field: Gano takes second in 200-meter dash at state
