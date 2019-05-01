Barrow County plans for employee pay increases, additional sheriff’s deputies in FY2020

All Barrow County employees would get a 2.4-percent cost-of-living pay increase, and some would get additional pay hikes if the board of commissioners approves county manager Mike Renshaw’s recommendations as part of the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.
The board held the first of its scheduled work sessions on April 23 ahead of the scheduled adoption of the budget next month. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Overall, the pay increases amount to roughly $784,000 in the next budget, $442,399 of which would come from the 2.4-percent COLAs. The remaining $342,170 would come from pay adjustments to guard against “compression,” which occurs when employees’ salaries bunch together regardless of experience, qualifications or years of service. County general government employees with more than eight years of service would be eligible for the adjustment, totaling $78,895, while the sheriff’s office and detention center would get $317,854 for a total of 73 employees. That adjustment was part of a study’s recommendation for the department but was not applied in the current budget.
See more in the May 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
