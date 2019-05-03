Thompson: Rod Rosenstein, the survivor

Natasha Bertrand, a political reporter formerly of The Atlantic and now of Politico, citing former FBI officials, recently gave one of the more seemingly accurate descriptions of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein: He’s a “survivor.”
An even more cynical description I saw last week, and quite possibly accurate in and of itself, is that he’s the type of guy who would have a café open in a war zone and be more concerned about being open for business.
The Washington Post may have shed some more light on that. Late Friday afternoon, the newspaper reported that back in September, after The New York Times reported that in the days after President Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey in May 2017, Rosenstein had suggested wearing a wire to secretly record the president, Trump called Rosenstein “eager for an explanation.”
And Rosenstein, who reportedly had gotten “teary-eyed” in a meeting with then-Chief of Staff John Kelly prior to the call, “sought to defuse the volatile situation and assure the president he was on his team, according to people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported.
Rosenstein, talking to Trump criticized the September New York Times report and blamed it on former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, and then told the president he would make sure he was “treated fairly” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
The Post reported: “‘I can give the investigation credibility,’ Rosenstein said, according to an administration official with knowledge of what was said during the call. ‘I can land the plane.’”
It’s not clear exactly what Rosenstein meant by being on Trump’s “team,” making sure he would be “treated fairly” or “I can land the plane,” though it was wholly inappropriate for him to even be discussing the investigation with the president and to be making assurances to him. On its face, the appearance of impropriety alone is the airport tarmac conversation between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch on steroids. It shows a deeply troubling lack of ethics.
Rosenstein, who submitted his resignation letter Monday, which he had long planned to do after the completion of the Mueller investigation, has long had the reputation in most public circles outside of Trumpland as an institutionalist who would protect the rule of law and the integrity of the Justice Department. But something about him has changed. As Bertrand and co-author Peter Nicholas noted in a piece for The Atlantic on April 4, the deputy attorney general has gone from a “public enemy” to a “potential savior” in Trump’s allies’ eyes for his role in apparently helping Attorney General Bill Barr attempt to usurp Congress’ authority to determine whether the president is guilty of obstruction of justice by “clearing” Trump on it, as Barr indicated in his initial four-page summary of the Mueller report two days after it was turned in to him.
Trump has often chastised Rosenstein, inaccurately labeling him a “Democrat from Baltimore” and even re-tweeting an image of him behind bars. Republican Congressman Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, even introduced articles of impeachment against Rosenstein last year after the deputy attorney general did not comply with their demands to turn over more details about the Russia investigation, which Meadows and his fellow minions would have no doubt politically weaponized and tipped the president off about.
Rosenstein fought back, saying the Justice Department would “not be extorted,” and he pledged to make sure the integrity and independence of Mueller’s investigation was protected. His firing at one time seemed imminent, but he has somehow escaped Trump’s wrath enough to remain on board. And now, he seems to be supportive of Barr’s undying efforts to put a Trumpian public relations spin on Mueller’s findings. He stood behind the attorney general at a press conference on the day of the Mueller report’s release in which Barr grossly misrepresented and omitted many of the contents of the report, hours before releasing it to the public.
In reality, Rosenstein’s ethics have always been a concern. He should have recused from overseeing the Mueller probe to begin with because he wrote the letter that Trump initially used to justify his firing of Comey, which in effect made Rosenstein a witness in the obstruction portion of Mueller’s investigation.
The dilemma is that if he had recused like then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions did, that would have cleared the way for Trump to elevate another official in the department to oversee the investigation and do what Barr is doing now — attempting to stonewall congressional inquiries and abuse his power to protect the president. And so, the left, Trump critics and those of us who understood the importance and legitimacy of the investigation were wrong not to call for him to recuse due to a conflict of interest, and we should have seen what was inevitably coming.
By joining with Barr to “clear” Trump on obstruction, Rosenstein has also washed his hands of any potential wrongdoing related to the firing of Comey.
And while he’s certainly not a Trump loyalist in the classic sense, he is now firmly attached to Barr’s mission to be Trump’s personal lackey in charge of the Justice Department. And maybe that was running through his head as he stared straight ahead without blinking at Barr’s presser — he has painted himself into this corner.
“I think Rod’s intentions were largely in the right place, but he was weak too many times when the country needed him to be strong,” Matthew Miller, a Justice Department spokesman during the Obama administration, told the Post. “He didn’t have to allow the attorney general to use his name in his letter and the press conference, but he has too often been willing to sacrifice his reputation to please people above him.”
Trump has also called Rosenstein “weak” in the past. I believe Trump to some degree when he talks about his ability to read people, and I think he sniffed out Rosenstein, who spoke glowingly to Trump in his resignation letter, from a mile away. A man who may initially have had noble intentions turned out willing to be morally and ethically flexible if it meant his own survival.
That lack of honor is rampant throughout Washington, more so now than ever. And if we all don’t get back to valuing honor and expecting it from our leaders, the future of our republic is bleak.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Rod Rosenstein, the survivor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)