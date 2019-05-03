Ginn: 2019 healthcare legislation

Over the past several years, Georgia has focused largely on our economic development, attracting successful businesses and innovative business owners to our state. While we continue to build on this development each year, this session the General Assembly shifted our focus to another one of our priorities.
While healthcare has been and will always be a priority in the legislature, this year we passed a number of bills that will help Georgians living in all parts of the state receive more accessible and affordable healthcare. Each year, we discuss legislation that will help keep rural parts of Georgia up-to-date with the metro areas. Healthcare is an issue that is too important to not address timely, and I am proud of the legislature for the bills passed this session to help meet the needs of all Georgians.
Below are some of the bills we passed this session related to health care:
•Senate Bill 16 would authorize the Georgia Composite Medical Board to administer the Georgia Interstate Medical Licensure Compact. The bill would allow doctors who have a clean disciplinary record to be eligible for an expedited licensure process to practice medicine in Georgia.
•Senate Bill 18 would allow physicians to provide health care to a patient through a direct primary care agreement without being subject to insurance regulations.
•Senate Bill 106 or the “Patients First Act” would allow the Department of Community Health and the governor to request the 1115 and 1332 Medicaid waivers from the federal government.
•Senate Bill 115 would allow the Georgia Composite Medical Board to issue telemedicine licenses to doctors who do not reside in Georgia, as long as they have a clean disciplinary record, to help increase the amount of doctors practicing telemedicine to help reduce physician shortage.
•House Bill 26 would allow Georgia to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. The compact would allow applicants with a satisfactory background check to practice telepsychology in the state to help increase access to medicine, specifically mental health care, in rural or underserved parts of Georgia.
•House Bill 39 would enter Georgia into the Physical Therapy Licensure Compact to facilitate the licensure of physical therapists with satisfactory background checks.
•House Bill 186 would alter certain provisions regarding the Certificate of Need (CON) program including raising the capital expenditure requirement threshold from $2.5 million to $10 million and allowing ‘destination cancer hospitals’ to apply to be a ‘general cancer hospital,’ which would change the requirements for in-state and out-of-state patient numbers. Additionally, HB 186 would update provisions in the Rural Hospital Organization Tax Credit regarding annual reporting and ranking hospitals in order of financial need and would establish the Office of Health Strategy and Coordination to allow for state officials and experts to share information and develop innovative approaches to accessible care.
•House Bill 514 would create the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of Georgia’s behavioral health system, including substance abuse recovery incentives, and recommend any necessary changes to current law.
Many other pieces of legislation that address health care received final passage during this year’s session, but I wanted to provide you some of the major highlights. The hope through these initiatives is that we increase accessibility to a physician for all Georgians by allowing more licensed doctors to practice in our state and addressing affordability by allowing for leniencies in certain insurance policies. If you have any questions on the bills listed above, other pieces of legislation related to health care or any legislation discussed in the 2019 session, please feel free to contact my office and we would be happy to help.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: 2019 healthcare legislation
