Bennett: Gigi turns 80

It’s not polite to ask a lady her age.
For some of us age is a big thing, and we dread the thoughts of adding yet another candle to our birthday cake.
For others of us, age is just a number. I fall into the latter category and have welcomed each new candle.
My mom might decide to run me over with her car for broadcasting her age for everyone to see, but I kind of think she’s OK with it and is happy to have lived such a long, great life.
We had a small immediate-family gathering on Sunday.
We’ve been constantly moving things, purging things, rearranging things in my house for the past couple of months, and everything has been in constant turmoil around the place.
Statham had clean-up days this past weekend, so we were able to haul away some stuff, which was awesome. My ex-husband used to tell me that I could have all the Tupperware and Pampered Chef parties I wanted to because it meant that I would clean the house really well. Domestic goddess is not a description you will ever see associated with my name, so any excuse to have guests over was a good reason to get the house cleaned.
At any rate, I didn’t tell my mom about the gathering until a couple of days before because I knew she would worry herself to death about the messy house.
She hasn’t lived with me long enough to learn that nothing motivates me to work better than waiting until the last minute. At that point, nothing can hold me back, and it’s a dang-near miracle to see what I can get done in a short amount of time.
Of course, I may be dragging for two weeks after the fact, but at least the place is clean and tidy and I can slow down and catch my breath.
Such was the case for this weekend. Bless her heart, if she had known a week or two ahead of time, she’d have driven me crazy with worry, and wouldn’t have let me rest for a minute. (I love her so much!) I even told her that. Haha! She knows it’s true.
I also told her that she would just have to trust me and not worry about every little detail. She helped me as much as she was able to, which was much appreciated.
When the afternoon finally arrived, I only lacked one thing on my to-do list, and that was steam mop the kitchen floor. We agreed that we’d just sweep it really good and mop after everyone left, since we’d all be tracking in and out anyhow.
And you know what? I’ll bet you not one person left my house talking about the fact that I didn’t mop my kitchen floor. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
It was kind of a sad day, too, since it was the first time we had all been together since my dad’s homegoing.
Several times she said she would look around, expecting to see him at any minute. It was a wonderful day of celebrating her life, but his absence was palpable, and we sure did miss him.
The afternoon was beautiful, and we sat outside until around dusk, just enjoying each other’s company.
We are so blessed to have our Gigi! She loves us fiercely and enjoys having everyone together.
Oh, and about all those candles. We elected not to set off the smoke alarm and initiate the 9-1-1 Fire Emergency System, so we just got two candles. One number eight, and one number zero.
Worked perfectly. Well, almost… there was a slight moment of panic as she leaned over to blow out the two candles and we remembered her oxygen tube!
We all hollered and someone pushed her back just in time. Wow!
That would have been even worse than a bonfire of 80 candles!
Happy Birthday, Gigi! We love you!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
