Jacks: Things to do with grilled vegetables

I can’t emphasize enough the importance of using your safety equipment when driving/riding in a car these days.
Your seat belt can’t save your life if you don’t use it. I’ve seen several accidents in the last few weeks where seat belts made a big difference in the outcome of a major accident. Seat belts alone with airbags are great safety equipment in today’s vehicles. And wearing the best helmets while riding on a motorcycle is another safety precaution one should also take. Being more focused on those around you which also means don’t text and drive (it is against the law) and giving it your total attention could end up saving your life.
As the weather gets warmer we are finding ourselves doing more grilling and cooking fresh veggies. I was asked to share some basic recipes for things to go with grilled food.
I was recently given a new casserole recipe that used fresh veggies from the garden/grocery store that’s simple and really good — and healthy, too.
Garden Vegetable
Casserole
Ingredients
2 yellow squash, sliced
1 zucchini squash, sliced
1 white onion, sliced
1 tomato, sliced
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 Tbsp., grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
Garlic powder and pepper to taste
Directions
Combine vegetables in a lightly greased 2-quart casserole dish; mix gently. In a cup combine melted butter, cheese and seasoning. Mix well and drizzle over vegetables. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Eggplant is another great vegetable to use as a side dish to go with grilled food. Cooking it with other vegetables makes another great tasting dish and healthy, too.
Eggplant
Supreme
Ingredients
2 eggplants, sliced 1 inch thick
2 to 3 tomatoes, sliced
1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
Garnish with chopped fresh basil
Directions
Arrange eggplant slices in a slightly greased 13x9-inch glass baking dish. Layer each eggplant slice with a tomato slice. Layer each tomato slice with several onion slices. Sprinkle with basil. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.
Have you ever thought of making potato salad and adding vegetables such as radishes and cucumbers to it? Well, this next recipe has done just that. This really adds some great flavors to a simple recipe.
Veggie Loaded
Potato Salad
Ingredients
8 redskin or Yukon gold potatoes
1 1/2 cups celery, sliced
1 cup radishes, thinly sliced
1 1/4 cup green onions, sliced
1 1/3 cup cucumber, cubed
2 cups regular or light mayonnaise
2 Tbsps. mayonnaise
2 Tbsps. mustard
4 to 5 tsps. lemon juice
1 tsps. celery seed
2 tsps. seasoned salt
Pepper to taste
Directions
In a large saucepan, cover whole unpeeled potatoes with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until fork tender, about 35 to 40 minutes. Drain. Cool potatoes slightly. Peel if desired and cut into cubes. In a large bowl, combine potatoes with celery, radishes, onions and cucumbers. In a separate bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Spoon over vegetables and toss to coat well. Cover and chill before serving.
What would a cookout be without baked beans? This is a rather simple recipe. The only difference in my original recipe is the use of several kinds of beans instead of just one kind.
Baked Beans
Ingredients
15 oz. can of Pork & Beans
15 oz. can of chili beans
15 oz. can of black beans
15 oz. kidney beans
1 lb. thick sliced bacon, diced
1 cup white onion, chopped
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
2 Tbsps. molasses
1/3 cup catchup
Directions
Set a colander over a large bowl or pan. Add all of the beans to colander and allow to drain. Reserve bean juice. Transfer beans to a lightly greased 3-quart bean pot or casserole dish. Set aside. Meanwhile in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon to a paper-lined plate. Add onions to drippings in skillet. Cook until translucent. Return bacon to skillet. Stir well and pour over beans. Stir in remaining ingredients. If mixture seems too thick add some of the reserved bean juice. Add lid for juicy beans, leave uncovered if a dryer consistency is preferred. Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours. Let stand 10 mins before serving.
One of my favorite things to cook when the garden starts to produce is fried green tomatoes. This is another great addition to a cookout. I look forward to the first picking of green tomatoes and grilled chicken every year. Goes well with steak and ribs, too.
Italian Fried
Green Tomatoes
Ingredients
3 firm green tomatoes, each cut into 4 slices
1 to 2 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups buttermilk
2 cups Italian-seasoned dry bread crumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
Shortening for frying (I use olive oil) or cooking spray if you want to do these in the oven.
Directions
Place tomato slices in a bowl of ice water; set aside. In a shallow bowl combine flour and seasonings; mix well. In a separate shallow bowl whisk together eggs and buttermilk. Spread bread crumbs on a plate. Drain tomatoes; pat dry with paper towels. Season both sides of tomato slices with salt and pepper. Coat tomato slices with flour mixture; dip in egg mixture. Coat with bread crumbs, pushing down to coat thoroughly. Add tomatoes to skillet containing shortening heated at medium high. Cook on each side until fork tender and golden. Remove to paper towels to drain. Serve warm. (May place on a cookie sheet and cook in the oven at 375 degrees until golden.)
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
