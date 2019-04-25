Baseball: Wildcats rally in elimination game, force game 3 against Alexander

The Apalachee baseball team had its back firmly up against the wall in an elimination game Wednesday night, but the Wildcats proved New York Yankee great Yogi Berra's adage, "It ain't over, till it's over," true.
Senior Austin Holbrook hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Wildcats a 10-9 win over Alexander in game two of a best-of-three GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff series. Holbrook's heroics gave Apalachee its first-ever playoff victory and capped a miraculous comeback that saw the Wildcats rally from down 9-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning and 9-4 in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. The third and decisive game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Alexander.
The Wildcats (16-15), the No. 4 seed from Region 8, making their first state playoff appearance, dropped the first game Wednesday 4-1 to the eighth-ranked Cougars (25-5), the No. 1 seed from Region 5, but grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second of game 2 on an Alecsi Lopez sacrifice fly. However, Alexander scored two runs in the fourth to take the lead and then piled on seven in the sixth, all after the first two batters of the inning were retired, to break it open.
But the Wildcats did not surrender. Colby Sikes led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, moved to second on a walk by AJ Forbing and scored on an RBI single by Alex Cook. The Wildcats added two more runs later in the inning on an error and an RBI single by Holbrook and threatened for more. But with the bases loaded, Alexander relief pitcher Grant Lunsford got Chris Miller to fly out and end the inning, keeping the score at 9-4.
The Cougars went quietly in the seventh, and the Apalachee offense went back to work. Forbing drew a one-out walk to get the rally started, and following a single by Cook and walk by Chase Chancey, Nate Hodnett hit an RBI single to make it 9-5. Lunsford struck out Holbrook for the second out, but Jake Hopkins hit a two-run single and Lopez brought in the tying runs with a two-run double to send the game to the eighth.
Both teams went down in order in the eighth, and Apalachee freshman reliever Manning West worked around a two-out walk and single in the ninth to send it to the bottom of the frame. Jared McKown got Chancey and Hodnett to pop out, but Holbrook's liner got past the right fielder, and he raced around the bases to give the Wildcats the win.
Game 1 was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when the Cougars scored on a fly ball error and then an RBI single to make it 2-0.
Apalachee cut the deficit in half in the sixth on an RBI single by Cook, but the Cougars scored two more runs off Cook in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double and RBI single.
See full coverage of game 3 and the series in the May 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Baseball: Wildcats rally in elimination game, force game 3 against Alexander
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry