A strong season for the Winder-Barrow girls’ tennis team came to an end on the road Monday as the Lady Bulldoggs dropped a 3-0 decision to Cambridge in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Cambridge, the No. 1 seed from a deep and loaded Region 7, advanced to host Tucker this weekend in the Elite Eight, while the Lady Bulldoggs wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in program history under long-time coach Heather Lundy.
They defeated Alexander 3-1 at home in the first round of the state tournament on April 17, their first playoff victory in at least the past decade.
The Lady Bulldoggs were able to host the first-round playoff match after finishing as Region 8 runners-up.
They were led by strong play from singles players Lauren McNally, Scarlett Woodward and Katie Bush, while the doubles teams of Morgan Macaw and Chesney Loggins and Riley Pavlik and Kathy Park were also solid throughout the year.
Tennis: WBHS girls fall to Cambridge in Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry