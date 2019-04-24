The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, approved agreements with the Georgia Department of Transportation for roundabout lighting assistance and federally-funded road work to install new regulatory and warning signs and do re-striping.
The lighting assistance agreement is for a future roundabout at State Route 11 and State Route 211/Rockwell Church Road. GDOT is scheduled to let a construction contract in November 2020, and preliminary field plan review for the project is scheduled for July 26 of this year.
According to the agreement, GDOT would construct the roundabout and furnish and install the lighting, while the county would be providing the energy, operation and maintenance costs.
County officials said the county will need to include the funding to cover those costs, currently estimated by GDOT to be $5,000 per year. The light fixtures would be under warranty for the first five years.
A separate memorandum of understanding with GDOT approved by commissioners on Tuesday is for upgrades (new regulatory and warning signs as well as re-striping and pavement markings) to 47 miles of county roads, utilizing $220,000 in federal funds, at no cost to the county. The funds are part of the Off System Safety Program that will be bid out by GDOT.
Work on the roads is expected to begin this summer. As part of the agreement, the county has been asked to edge all rights-of-way and remove existing road signs that are scheduled to be replaced. Roads that are already planned for re-striping and paving by the county will not be re-striped.
County officials said the roads selected for the work “have a significant crash history/severity index.”
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the April 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
