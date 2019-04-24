Auburn has sound finances, city administrator says

The Auburn City Council has more than $1 million in 2019 revenue at the six-month mark of its Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
Alex Mitchem, city administrator, made a brief financial report to the city council at its work session last week.
Mitchem noted the city has had $3.567 million in revenue for the 2019 budget year and spent $2.573 million.
Those figures include the general fund, water fund and storm water revenue.
The city is about $500,000 ahead of the 2018 budget year in revenue and has spent about $264,000 more in 2019.
The city’s reserves for 2019 are $220,000 more this year than last – $994,674 to $773,461. The reserves in 2107 were $934,845 — in the same $900,000 range as this budget year.
For more from Thursday's meeting, see the April 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
