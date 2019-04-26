Thompson: The Mueller report and where we go from here

It would take multiple columns to thoroughly dissect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly 450-page report that was released to the public last Thursday, but its key findings, from what we have been allowed to read, are quite clear.
The Russian government directed a successful effort to interfere with the 2016 presidential election at the benefit of Donald Trump’s campaign. And while Mueller’s team “did not establish” agreed-upon conspiracy and coordination over hacking, Trump’s team welcomed the illegal foreign assistance and failed to report, to the proper authorities, multiple overtures of assistance that were made. Furthermore, as the firing of Comey triggered Mueller’s appointment, President Trump sought to squash the investigation at every turn and was only prevented from doing that by people who refused to carry out his directives to “do crazy s,” as then-White House counsel Don McGahn put it to then-chief of staff Reince Priebus.
But then there is the interpretation from Trumpland, where on one hand the report is a “total exoneration” of the president and on the other hand “total bull” orchestrated by a bunch of angry Democrats who talked to a chorus of backstabbers. “No collusion” continues to be the rallying cry — aided by a corrupted attorney general who has thoroughly misrepresented the contents of the report since receiving it a month ago and keeping it from the public for almost four weeks in order to generate positive spin for the president. But no matter how fast he turns the spin machine, it should be obvious to anyone who has actually read the report that multiple illegal acts were committed and that people need to be held accountable.
As I’ve said before, my concerns in reading and studying this are not about hating the president. It would be in all of our best interests if we could know with 100 percent certainty that he was not compromised by a foreign adversary. It would be a whole lot easier to sit here and talk about traditional campaign issues and get every candidate’s take on them.
But that’s almost fruitless if we can’t be assured that our elections are secure. We were attacked at the direction of Vladimir Putin and the Russian government. There is no gray area there, and the Mueller report lays out in meticulous detail how it was done.
Donald Trump has never confronted this in a serious way.
The only time he ever halfway acknowledged the Russians were responsible was the day after last summer’s summit in Helsinki, when his administration had to attempt to do damage control over a sad, pathetic and embarrassing performance during a press conference with Putin.
Time after time, he has refused to listen to our intelligence agencies and labeled the whole thing a hoax, all while he engages in a foreign policy that benefits Russia and holds closed-door, one-on-one meetings with Putin where he instructs his interpreter not to take notes. How should we not be deeply suspicious?
As Mueller notes in the report, “collusion” is not a specific offense. But it is not legal to seek or accept help like what was offered. Mueller examined a very narrow form of conspiracy related to hacking and dissemination efforts. To my knowledge, no one serious ever accused Trump and his campaign of a beforehand, explicit agreement on hacking and interference.
The issue has always been about their attitudes toward those efforts once they became aware of them.
Several of those instances are laid out in plain English in the report, so again I’m not sure what report anyone who claims “total exoneration” has actually read.
As has been pointed out by others, Mueller would have been better off focusing on aiding and abetting and bribery-related, quid-pro-quo offenses.
But the fact that there are 12 redacted ongoing investigations listed in the appendix to Volume 1 of the report suggests that the financial end of things is still alive and kicking across various other federal offices that Mueller spun the work off to. One heavily-redacted section deals with Wikileaks dumps, which are likely to be a heavy focus of Roger Stone’s trial this fall, which could have significant implications.
For example, Mueller writes in the report that Trump was filled in enough on Wikileaks’ efforts to inform his deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates, about the timing of document dumps, and that likely traces back to Stone.
Mueller also makes clear that his investigation into coordination or conspiracy was hampered by the fact that several of Trump’s campaign members and associates lied about their interactions with the Russians and destroyed evidence in the form of text messages and messages sent in encrypted applications, and he could not rule out that having that evidence would shed new light on specific episodes detailed in the report.
Also absent from this report are findings of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Trump’s campaign, which Mueller was tasked with supervising following his appointment.
The appropriate congressional committees are likely to be briefed on this and we eventually will learn more behind it.
But if Trump is compromised, he cannot be president because that is a national security risk.
As for Volume 2 of the report, which focused on Trump’s conduct related to the investigation, Mueller goes through several episodes, in most of which Trump’s documented conduct meets all of the statutory prongs of obstruction of justice. Mueller writes that he was bound by the Justice Department guideline that a sitting president cannot be indicted.
He also made the determination that he can’t even outright accuse Trump because there would be no legal recourse for the president to push back.
It’s clear from his writing that he intended for Congress to make the final call on obstruction, but this is the key line: “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”
So where do we go from here? Republicans who claim to be “bothered” or “troubled” by Russian interference are going to have to come to terms with Trump’s utter failure to confront it, and Democrats in Congress who are on the fence about launching an impeachment inquiry — just because there aren’t enough people talking about it or because they’re worried about a political backfiring — are going to have to decide how seriously they take their oaths of office and whether they want to continue putting political considerations ahead of pursuit of the truth.
To not take appropriate action is to excuse contemptible and illegal behavior, to say that checks and balances don’t matter anymore and to acknowledge that a man can be above the law.
As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”
