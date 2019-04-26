Ginn: 2019 economic development and transportation legislation

During the 2019 session we passed over 100 pieces of legislation that will have an impact on all Georgians. These bills are now waiting for the governor’s signature, veto or will become law if neither action is taken. The deadline for action on bills that received final passage is May 12.
In order to ensure that you are well informed about what passed during the 2019 session, I will be providing updates on specific legislation that passed.
This week the focus will be on legislation that received final passage and if signed into law will have an impact on Georgia’s economic development and transportation infrastructure. While the legislation addressing these two important issues goes through different committees, I believe that you cannot have one without the other. In order for economic development to expand, we must have efficient and effective infrastructure in place to transport goods, services and our citizens. Below is an overview of legislation that passed this session addressing these two important issues.
Economic Development:
•Senate Bill 80 would clarify language regarding the issuance and proposals for a new location, ownership, management or operation of the Georgia Music and Georgia Sports halls of fame. The bill also requires state funds issued to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame to be utilized for preservation of artifacts with historical significance.
•House Bill 213 would authorize the growing and processing of hemp by a qualified agricultural producer (farmer) by removing ‘hemp’ from the definition of a controlled substance in Georgia Code and providing an outline for licensing requirements and testing of crops. It is important to note that the hemp could not contain more than 0.3 percent THC, a person could obtain only one license and after approval would have to sign a consent allowing the GBI to survey the property at any time in addition to allowing criminal background checks of employees. This legislation does not enable the growth, selling or using of marijuana for recreational purposes.
•House Bill 501 would authorize the Department of Natural Resources to implement guidelines and regulations on the oyster and shellfish industries in Georgia.
•House Bill 525 would change the current name and structure of the Georgia International and Maritime Trade Center by establishing the Savannah Convention Center as a state authority with nine members and two ex-officio board members. The authority — Savannah-Georgia Convention Center Authority — would be housed under the Department of Economic Development for administrative purposes and would create an annual report outlining their work, including audits of income and expenditure.
Transportation:
•Senate Bill 79 would remove the word “mechanical” in relation to “mechanical multiple message sign” in Georgia Code.
•Senate Bill 103 would require airports in Georgia to provide at least two priority parking spaces for veterans. These designated spots would be closest in proximity to an airport but would not take priority over parking places designated for persons with disabilities.
•Senate Resolution 24 urges the United States Congress to amend the federal Highway Trust Fund allocation process to allow states to retain 10 cents of the 18.4 cents per gallon of motor fuel tax collected. The 10 cents collected would only be available to use for capital infrastructure projects, such as the construction of new roads.
•House Resolution 37 would create the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics. This commission will be charged with forming a comprehensive business strategy to develop statewide freight and logistics infrastructure. Under HR 37, vocational programs to fulfill future workforce needs would be developed.
While our work at the Capitol for the 2019 Legislative Session may be done this year, that doesn’t mean my work is done for the constituents of Senate District 47. During the interim, as a member of different study committees, I will continue to work on legislation that may have not received final passage. Most importantly, I will continue to meet with members of our community to see how I can best serve you.
As we head into the weekend, I want to wish everyone a blessed Good Friday and a happy Easter. I thank you for the opportunity to represent us under the Gold Dome, and my lines remain open if I can be of assistance in any way.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
