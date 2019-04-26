Bridges: Many important elections on tap for 2020

While the 2020 presidential race will dominate the news and generate the most interest on the ballot, there will be other races that certainly will be important.
David Perdue’s U.S. Senate seat is up for vote and is almost certain to draw a large number of Democrats who want to challenge him. The highest profile to this point is former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who is also a lawyer.
Derrick Grayson is set to challenge Perdue in the GOP primary. Grayson is a minister and U.S. Navy veteran who has campaigned for various offices in recent years, including the presidential nomination of the Libertarian Party.
Each of Georgia’s 14 House seats will be up before voters. The terms for these seats are just two years and incumbents never really stop campaigning.
And voters should never overlook local elections for city council sets, positions on the county commissions, mayors and board chairmen. These elected officials can impact your life more than any other. That is certainly true for your wallet as it is almost as predictable as a new day dawning that they will try to push some sort of tax increase on us.
Always be leery of taxes, especially those pushed as being “fair.” No tax is fair and as a personal rule I never vote for another tax on myself. If you feel you aren’t being taxed enough then you are more than welcome to write a personal check to any government agency you desire.
Eager for 2020
Next year’s election is seemingly not only causing interest among political junkies. A poll released in recent days shows interest in the 2020 race is already at levels normally not seen until the final weeks and days of the campaign. We’ll see if that holds up.
Presidential Poll
A recent national poll for the 2020 Democratic primary for president showed Joe Biden (not officially running yet) at 21 percent, just ahead of Bernie Sanders at 20 percent.
Pete Buttigieg is a strong third at 17 percent and continues to move up in name recognition and popularity across the country. Other leaders in the poll included Beto O’Rourke (9), Elizabeth Warren (8), Kamala Harris (7), Cory Booker (4) Amy Klobuchar (2), Andrew Yang (2) and Tulsi Gabbard (2).
This poll also included Stacey Abrams (also undeclared), who totaled 4 percent. Adams fell short in her quest for Georgia governor in 2018. Despite that loss she has gained somewhat of a national following. It is doubtful though she could have much of an impact as a candidate for president. Many state Democratic leaders are encouraging her to run against Perdue in the race for U.S. Senate.
Reports indicate Biden is set to officially enter the race any day. The former vice-president is considered the favorite although with approximately 20 candidates anything is possible.
National Democratic leaders may find themselves in somewhat of a dilemma when it comes to the debate. The party has said the number will be limited at 20 but has set up criteria that more than 20 candidates are on their way to meeting.
Political quote of the week: “It is long past time for those in positions of authority to similarly stand up and take action. No American and no President is above the law and can attempt to obstruct justice without consequence.”
These words come from Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld. The former two-term governor of Massachusetts is challenging Donald Trump in the 2020 GOP caucuses and primaries.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his columns from the National Newspaper Association, the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sportswriters Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
