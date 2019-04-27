Holloway: Just a pinch

I may have gone a little overboard with annual flowers this year; at least that’s what my husband keeps telling me as I dig up empty stretches in shrub plantings to fill with flowers.
I really enjoy cut-flowers to capture a bit of joy and summer for the times I can’t live all day in the garden. In the past, I’ve had a few zinnias and sunflowers, and maybe a bit of coleus as filler in-between veggies, but I always had loads of perennials to fill in the gap: daisies, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, phlox, and salvia. Last year was our first growing season living in Barrow, and while we brought a good many perennials with us, it was just not enough to fill my desire for abundant flowers.
So, while we are still accumulating perennials and planning permanent beds, I’ve decided to go all-in for cut-flower gardens this year.
Since vegetables have been my previous focus for annual plantings,
I brushed up on recommendations for cut flowers. Many recommendations are similar — basic planting and care recommendations cover a lot of ground in the garden. One technique, however, that is specific to floral and herb production, is pinching.
Pinching is a type of pruning that creates full but compact plants with more flowers. For leggy plants, this keeps them shorter and less floppy. It also creates more stems for cutting.
This method is also good for most bedding plants that you might buy at a garden center; even though most of those are fairly compact, pinching out the tops will make them more lush and pack on the blooms.
Some of us, including myself, get a little squeamish when cutting the tops off of flowers we have just planted. It just feels wrong.
But, close your eyes, make the cut and soon you will be rewarded with an abundant floral display. Cut just above a node, in other words, just above where a set of leaves have emerged, as close as you can get.
For plants you have just put out, do this fairly close to the bottom.
Later in the season you can dead-head deep to create more branching and remove spent blooms.
Use this technique on herbs to prevent them from blooming and to stimulate growth of more leaves to harvest.
Pinching works on most plants, but there are some plants you should avoid. Pinching any plant that has a single bloom per stem, like many sunflowers, will stop the plant from blooming at all.
For more information on growing annuals, contact me at the Extension office, or check out UGA Extension Bulletin 954 — Flowering Annuals for Georgia Gardens.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
