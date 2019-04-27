Almand: Prepare to fall

The word on the street is we seniors better do everything we can to prevent falling.
We hear stories all the time of this person or that individual falling in their kitchen, their yard, at church. I’m sure you readers can relate a story or two about a neighbor or family member who has experienced this event.
It’s gets kind of scary because the end results of those incidents are likely to be a broken wrist, cracked hip bone or shattered knee. And when you are in your ‘50s, ‘60s and beyond, then the problems really start. So here come the programs, the pamphlets and the videos teaching us how to stop this from happening.
The reality
The belief is, if you follow all the suggestions and techniques in those programs, pamphlets and videos, you will stand a better than even chance to not lose your balance and crash to terra firma.
The misconception is strict adherence to all the protocols for fall prevention will save the day. Unfortunately, despite all your best efforts, you had better be prepared for the fall, which is inevitably going to happen. That may seem like a bold statement. What evidence do I have to back this up?
Factors of balance
There are five components affecting balance. The first four are:
•Eye sight — This is your visual reference, the window into the world. It acts as your radar to keep your brain in sync with its surroundings.
•Inner ear — Mine is not what it used to be because I can no longer ride those amusement rides I enjoyed at the local fairs. If anyone has been on the “Bullet,” you know what I’m talking about.
•Brain function — You are more alert in the morning than when you get up in the middle of the night. Also, as we age, our “alert function” can diminish if we don’t stay mentally active, engaged with people, places and things.
•Proprioceptive system — “It is sometimes described as the ‘sixth sense.’ My go-to example is to ask when was the last time your foot ‘fell asleep’ — what would happen if you tried to stand up on that foot — you wouldn’t be able to feel the floor and you would fall — that is your proprioceptive system turned off — as we age, many of us begin to lose our ability to feel the ground through our foundation (your legs).
Final factor
The first four just mentioned could be called “signaling systems.” Their function is to alert your body its center of gravity is changing. They are warning a fall is imminent.
But, these four cannot stop a fall. The fifth can. The fifth component is strength. Without a highly functional muscle/tendon/ligament complex, falls become more frequent and likely more damaging.
When a fall starts, the brain gets the alert from the first four systems. A physical response (your strength component) is necessary, using the incoming data to do one of three things:
•Immediately return the body to an upright position
•Halt the fall before hitting the ground (grab a stair rail, counter top or other stable object nearby)
•Slow the fall enough to lessen the impact.
Why muscle up
Strength training, in whatever form you choose:
•Builds more substantial muscles, tendons and ligaments
•The controlled stress from lifting weights has been proven to be a key to improved bone structure.
•Muscle acts as a shock absorber. Muscle is far more resilient than fat, meaning it handles the impact of a fall better.
At the onset of a fall, the brain activates the muscles to try and return the body to its center of gravity. If you have a reasonable amount of strength, inadvertent stumbles are quickly recovered from. More sudden falls may require you to grab hold of something stable nearby.
Do you have the physicality to stop the body’s momentum and prevent hitting the floor? In the unfortunate circumstance where you aren’t going to avoid hitting the ground, will you be able to slow your fall and/or absorb the impact safely?
The inevitable
As I go from gym to in home training then back to the gym again, my center of gravity is constantly on the move. No matter that I can do spinning heel kicks or lunge with half my body weight multiple times or run up several flights of stairs two steps at a time. Things happen.
This month I stumbled in the backyard on my slate patio but caught myself by extending my arms, landing on the palms of my hands. No injury to wrists. Back in 2007 I fell over one of those concrete blocks in the parking lot at the Y (my fault, not paying attention). I tucked and rolled (thank you Master You), sustaining not even a scratch.
Several years ago at the gym, I stepped back to allow someone to move a piece of equipment by me, not realizing there was a bench directly behind me. One moment I was upright.
Then next I was looking up at the ceiling. No injuries to report, not even a sore muscle. I can thank my lucky stars my body was able to absorb the impact.
Anecdotally driven
I took a survey of as many people as I could during the course of a week.
Not only my clients, whose average age is over 50, but also club members, gym staff and other personal trainers. The simple question was, “In the past couple of years, have you fallen
or caught yourself to prevent hitting the floor?”
Guess what? Everyone said yes.
The point I am making is, with all the precautions you can initiate, with all the balance training you can engage in, even with a disciplined weightlifting protocol, a fall is in your future. I could have sustained some serious injuries. My odds for injury were lower because I was physically fit. I had made a commitment to take care of my primary asset.
No guarantees
Life is full of surprises, both the good, the bad and the ugly. No matter your planning, you cannot guarantee you will remain safe 24/7. Having a physical presence is vital to having a positive attitude going forward. My clients confirm this mindset every day.
Possessing physical confidence as you go into your 60s, 70s and beyond is priceless. Knowing you have done your best to prepare for the future is all you can expect of yourself. Even the eventuality of falling doesn’t have to be anything more than a bump in the road.
Good luck and good health!
—
Rick Almand can train you out of Anytime Fitness (Winder and Auburn locations) or in the privacy of your home. He can be contacted at 404-312-9206 or Rick@UltimateBest.net. His website is BabyBoomersSurvivalGuide.net.
Almand: Prepare to fall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)