Jacks: Many different ways to have eggs with breakfast

Athens was covered with lots of red and black on Saturday as Georgia fans came to get a look at what they hope will be a national championship team this year.
We had one of the top recruiting years again this year. The last poll I saw gave Clemson a slight edge over us in recruiting. It should be another exciting year at Georgia. Another first will have us playing Notre Dame at home. If you don’t have season tickets, those tickets will not come cheap.
—
If you like Vidalia onions, the Barrow County 4-H office is selling them to support their 4-H camp programs for the summer. Jumbos are $12 and mediums are $11 a bag. Please contact Wanda McLocklin at the County Extension Office if you are interested in supporting a great program for Barrow County youth. Also, if you are interested in adopting an animal from Barrow County Animal Control donate school supplies for Barrow County Family Connection and adoption fees are only $10.
—
You can cook eggs in so many different ways to come up with some great breakfast dishes. Instead of a plain bacon and egg breakfast, you could have a more complete meal with a few added ingredients that will feed a few or a table full of hungry mouths.
This egg dish mixed with spinach can be served at any meal.
Savory Croissant Quiche
Ingredients
3 slices bacon, chopped
1/2 onion, diced small
1 cup fresh spinach
1 1/2 cups milk
3 eggs
3 croissants, cubed
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Directions
Cook and stir bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until some of the fat is released about 2 minutes. Add onion; cook and stir until onion turns golden and bacon is crispy 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in spinach and cook until wilted about 2 minutes. Whisk milk and eggs together in a small bowl. Soak croissant cubes in the milk mixture; 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in bacon mixture and drippings from the skillet. Fold in Monterey Jack cheese. Pour mixture into the prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
—
Another great egg recipe is mixed with asparagus. It’s also one that can be served at any meal.
Overnight Asparagus Strata
Ingredients
1 pound fresh asparagus trimmed and cut into 1 inch pieces
4 English muffins, split and toasted
2 cups shredded Colby Monterey Jack cheese, divided
1 cup cubed fully cooked ham
1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
8 large eggs
2 cups 2-percent milk
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground mustard
1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
In a large saucepan bring 8 cups water to a boil. Add asparagus; cook uncovered 2-3 minutes or just until crisp tender. Drain and immediately drop into ice water. Drain and pat dry.
Arrange six English muffin halves in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish, cut side up. Trim remaining muffin halves to fill space. Layer with 1 cup cheese, asparagus, ham, and red pepper. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt, mustard, and pepper; pour over top. Refrigerate, covered, overnight. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove strata from refrigerator while oven heats. Sprinkle the remaining cheese. Bake uncovered 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before serving,
—
Add hash browns to bacon and eggs and you can make a casserole that’s a definite crowd pleaser.
Shepherders Breakfast
Ingredients
3/4 pound bacon strips, finely chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 pkg. (30 ounces) frozen shredded hash browns potatoes thawed
8 large eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large skillet cook bacon and onion over medium heat until bacon is crisp. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup drippings in pan. Stir in hash browns. Cook uncovered over medium heat until bottom is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Turn potatoes with back of a spoon. Make 8 evenly spaced wells in potato mixture. Break one egg into each well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook covered on low heat until eggs are set and potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand until cheese is melted.
—
Making an egg dish from bacon, lettuce and tomato has to be a good dish. This is one you could serve at just about any meal.
BLT Egg Bake
Ingredients
1/4 cup mayonnaise
5 slices bread, toasted
4 slices process American cheese
12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
2 Tbsps. butter
2 Tbsps. all purpose flour
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 tsp pepper
1 cup 2-percent milk
4 large eggs
1 medium tomato, halved and sliced
2 green onions thinly sliced
Shredded lettuce
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread mayonnaise on one side of each side of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up in a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Top with cheese slices and bacon. In a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper, until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir until thickened, 2 minutes. Pour over bacon. In a large skillet, fry eggs over medium heat until they reach desired doneness. Place eggs over bacon. Top with tomato slices; sprinkle with cheddar cheese and onions. Bake uncovered 10 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve with lettuce.
—
Another very simple breakfast casserole that you can make ahead with sausage and eggs for a crowd is simple and good is my Sausage and Egg Casserole.
Sausage and Egg Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound bulk pork sausage
6 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. ground mustard
6 slices white bread cut into 1/2 inch cubes
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a skillet brown and crumble sausage. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl beat eggs. Add milk, salt and mustard. Stir in bread cubes, cheese and sausage. Pour into a greased 11x7-inch baking dish. Cover and refrigerate for 8 hours or overnight. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
