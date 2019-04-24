Skip to first row site navigation
Barrow Board of Health announces next meeting
Barrow Board of Health announces next meeting
Wednesday, April 24. 2019
The next quarterly meeting of the Barrow County Board of Health will be Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. in the conference room of the Barrow County Health Department.
